Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 8/20/2017 10:26 AM

Illinois scientists hope eclipse sheds light on weather

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Researchers in Illinois are hoping Monday's solar eclipse can shed light on how sudden atmospheric changes can alter the weather.

The Illinois State Water Survey says its researchers will use weather-monitoring equipment to collect temperature and other data before, during and after the eclipse. Carbondale in southern Illinois will be one of the best places to witness the total solar eclipse.

Survey scientist David Kristovich says slower atmospheric changes and how they influence the weather are much better understood. He says if the eclipse can help better understand the influence of sudden darkness and cooling, then that could improve mathematical models used in making forecasts.

Such opportunities don't come around a lot. The last total solar eclipse in the U.S. was in 1979.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account