Jerry Lewis, Hollywood survivor, showman, dies at 91

FILE - In a Oct. 16, 1977 file photo, comedian Jerry Lewis cuts up during a haircut for the Muscular Dystrophy Association. Lewis was given a $250,000, the promissory note stipulating that he get his hair trimmed. Lewis, the comedian and director whose fundraising telethons became as famous as his hit movies, died Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017, in Las Vegas, according to his publicist. He was 91.

FILE - In a Sept. 6, 1976 file photo, Frank Sinatra, center, appearing as a performer on the annual Muscular Dystrophy telethon hosted by Jerry Lewis, right, brings on Dean Martin, Lewis old partner, to the surprise of Lewis, in Las Vegas. It was the first time Martin and Lewis had appeared together since their comedy team broke up 20 years before.

FILE - In a March 29, 1951 file photo, actor-comedian Dean Martin, left, and his wife, Jeanne, are shown with actor-comedian Jerry Lewis, far right, and his wife, singer Patti, as they arrive at the Academy Awards presentations at the RKO Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles.

FILE - In a April 24, 1971 file photo, France's first lady Madame Claude Pompidou, holding a rose, is shown with American entertainer Jerry Lewis, dressed as a clown, at a gala in Paris. At right, looking down, is opera singer Maria Callas.

FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 26, 1999, file photo, talk show host Larry King wipes his eyes after laughing at a joke by comedy legend Jerry Lewis, on the set of "Larry King Live" at CNN Studios in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles.

FILE - In this Sunday, Feb. 22, 2009, file photo, Jerry Lewis accepts the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award by the Board of Governors of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences during the Oscars telecast during the 81st Academy Awards, in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles.

FILE - In this Sept. 2, 1990, file photo, entertainer Jerry Lewis makes his opening remarks at the 25th Anniversary of the Jerry Lewis MDA Labor Day Telethon fundraiser in Los Angeles.

Flowers in memory of comedian Jerry Lewis lie on his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame near the Dolby Theatre, in Los Angeles on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017. Lewis, the comedian and director whose fundraising telethons became as famous as his hit movies, died Sunday in Las Vegas, according to his publicist. He was 91.

