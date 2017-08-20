Breaking News Bar
 
Jerry Lewis, Hollywood survivor, showman, dies at 91

  FILE - In a Oct. 16, 1977 file photo, comedian Jerry Lewis cuts up during a haircut for the Muscular Dystrophy Association. Lewis was given a $250,000, the promissory note stipulating that he get his hair trimmed. Lewis, the comedian and director whose fundraising telethons became as famous as his hit movies, died Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017, in Las Vegas, according to his publicist. He was 91.

    Associated Press
    Associated Press

  FILE - In a Sept. 6, 1976 file photo, Frank Sinatra, center, appearing as a performer on the annual Muscular Dystrophy telethon hosted by Jerry Lewis, right, brings on Dean Martin, Lewis old partner, to the surprise of Lewis, in Las Vegas. It was the first time Martin and Lewis had appeared together since their comedy team broke up 20 years before.

    FILE - In a Sept. 6, 1976 file photo, Frank Sinatra, center, appearing as a performer on the annual Muscular Dystrophy telethon hosted by Jerry Lewis, right, brings on Dean Martin, Lewis old partner, to the surprise of Lewis, in Las Vegas. It was the first time Martin and Lewis had appeared together since their comedy team broke up 20 years before. Lewis, the comedian and director whose fundraising telethons became as famous as his hit movies, died Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017, in Las Vegas, according to his publicist. He was 91.
    Associated Press

  FILE - In a March 29, 1951 file photo, actor-comedian Dean Martin, left, and his wife, Jeanne, are shown with actor-comedian Jerry Lewis, far right, and his wife, singer Patti, as they arrive at the Academy Awards presentations at the RKO Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles.

    FILE - In a March 29, 1951 file photo, actor-comedian Dean Martin, left, and his wife, Jeanne, are shown with actor-comedian Jerry Lewis, far right, and his wife, singer Patti, as they arrive at the Academy Awards presentations at the RKO Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles. Jerry Lewis, the comedian and director whose fundraising telethons became as famous as his hit movies, died Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017, in Las Vegas, according to his publicist. He was 91.
    Associated Press

  FILE - In a April 24, 1971 file photo, France's first lady Madame Claude Pompidou, holding a rose, is shown with American entertainer Jerry Lewis, dressed as a clown, at a gala in Paris. At right, looking down, is opera singer Maria Callas.

    FILE - In a April 24, 1971 file photo, France's first lady Madame Claude Pompidou, holding a rose, is shown with American entertainer Jerry Lewis, dressed as a clown, at a gala in Paris. At right, looking down, is opera singer Maria Callas. Lewis, the comedian and director whose fundraising telethons became as famous as his hit movies, died Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017, in Las Vegas, according to his publicist. He was 91.
    Associated Press

  FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 26, 1999, file photo, talk show host Larry King wipes his eyes after laughing at a joke by comedy legend Jerry Lewis, on the set of "Larry King Live" at CNN Studios in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles.

    FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 26, 1999, file photo, talk show host Larry King wipes his eyes after laughing at a joke by comedy legend Jerry Lewis, on the set of "Larry King Live" at CNN Studios in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles. Lewis, the comedian and director whose fundraising telethons became as famous as his hit movies, has died. His publicist said Lewis passed away Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017, at age 91 in Las Vegas with his family by his side.
    Associated Press

  FILE - In this Sunday, Feb. 22, 2009, file photo, Jerry Lewis accepts the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award by the Board of Governors of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences during the Oscars telecast during the 81st Academy Awards, in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles.

    FILE - In this Sunday, Feb. 22, 2009, file photo, Jerry Lewis accepts the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award by the Board of Governors of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences during the Oscars telecast during the 81st Academy Awards, in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles. Lewis, the comedian and director whose fundraising telethons became as famous as his hit movies, has died. Lewis died Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017, according to his publicist. He was 91.
    Associated Press

  FILE - In this Sept. 2, 1990, file photo, entertainer Jerry Lewis makes his opening remarks at the 25th Anniversary of the Jerry Lewis MDA Labor Day Telethon fundraiser in Los Angeles.

    FILE - In this Sept. 2, 1990, file photo, entertainer Jerry Lewis makes his opening remarks at the 25th Anniversary of the Jerry Lewis MDA Labor Day Telethon fundraiser in Los Angeles. Lewis, the comedian whose fundraising telethons became as famous as his hit movies, has died according to his publicist.
    Associated Press

  Flowers in memory of comedian Jerry Lewis lie on his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame near the Dolby Theatre, in Los Angeles on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017.

    Flowers in memory of comedian Jerry Lewis lie on his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame near the Dolby Theatre, in Los Angeles on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017. Lewis, the comedian and director whose fundraising telethons became as famous as his hit movies, died Sunday in Las Vegas, according to his publicist. He was 91.
    Associated Press

  Flowers in memory of comedian Jerry Lewis lie on his hand and footprints impressions at the court of the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017.

    Flowers in memory of comedian Jerry Lewis lie on his hand and footprints impressions at the court of the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017. Lewis, the comedian and director whose fundraising telethons became as famous as his hit movies, died Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017, in Las Vegas, according to his publicist. He was 91.
    Associated Press

 
By CHRISTY LEMIRE
Associated Press
 
 

LOS ANGELES -- Jerry Lewis epitomized what it meant to be a survivor in Hollywood.

Through ups and downs in popularity, health troubles and weight fluctuations and the sorts of seismic shifts that take place over decades in the entertainment industry, Lewis always figured out a way to battle back, to reinvent himself, to stay relevant. It's what enduring stars know how to do instinctively; perhaps it's that very drive that makes them stars in the first place.

Through it all, Lewis remained the consummate showman, and his distinctive comic legacy surely will continue to survive for decades to come. The manic, rubber-faced performer who jumped and hollered to fame in a stage, radio, TV and film partnership with Dean Martin, settled to become a self-conscious auteur in movies he wrote, produced and directed, and found new fame as the tireless, teary host of the annual muscular dystrophy telethons, died Sunday at home in Las Vegas surrounded by family. He was 91.

