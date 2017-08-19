Breaking News Bar
 
Cubs claim C Rivera off waivers from New York Mets

  New York Mets' Rene Rivera (44) runs the bases after hitting a home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017, in New York.

CHICAGO -- The Chicago Cubs have claimed veteran catcher Rene Rivera off waivers from the New York Mets.

The 34-year-old Rivera is known for his defensive skills. He has thrown out 10 of 31 runners attempting to steal this season. He is batting .230 with eight homers and 23 RBIs in 54 games.

The Cubs lost catcher Willson Contreras to a hamstring injury on Aug. 9. They got Alex Avila in a trade with Detroit last month and rookie Victor Caratini was promoted from the minors after Contreras went down, but the acquisition of Rivera gives them more insurance at the position.

To make room on the 40-man roster, right-hander Aaron Brooks was designated for assignment before Saturday's game against Toronto. The Cubs will have to make another move when Rivera joins the team.

