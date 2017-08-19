Breaking News Bar
 
Pro Sports
updated: 8/19/2017 10:01 AM

Mane scores as Liverpool beats Palace 1-0 in Premier League

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Liverpool's Roberto Firmino has a shot on goal blocked, during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Crystal Palace, at Anfield, in Liverpool, England, Saturday Aug. 19, 2017. (Martin Rickett/PA via AP)

    Liverpool's Roberto Firmino has a shot on goal blocked, during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Crystal Palace, at Anfield, in Liverpool, England, Saturday Aug. 19, 2017. (Martin Rickett/PA via AP)
    Associated Press

  • Crystal Palace's Christian Benteke shoots over the bar, as he attempts a shot on goal, during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Crystal Palace, at Anfield, in Liverpool, England, Saturday Aug. 19, 2017. (Martin Rickett/PA via AP)

    Crystal Palace's Christian Benteke shoots over the bar, as he attempts a shot on goal, during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Crystal Palace, at Anfield, in Liverpool, England, Saturday Aug. 19, 2017. (Martin Rickett/PA via AP)
    Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

LIVERPOOL, England -- Sadio Mane capitalized on defensive uncertainty to score a scruffy winner as a depleted Liverpool team beat Crystal Palace 1-0 Saturday for its first victory in the Premier League.

Palace midfielder Luka Milivojevic lost possession on the edge of his own area before the ball ricocheted into the path of Mane, who prodded home a shot on the stretch in the 73rd minute at Anfield.

Liverpool made five changes to its lineup, with this match coming between the two legs of its Champions League playoff against Hoffenheim, and record signing Mo Salah was among those to start on the bench.

The Reds started the season with a 3-3 draw at Watford, when the team's defensive frailties were exposed once again. This clean sheet will be welcomed by manager Juergen Klopp, as will the fact that no injuries were picked up ahead of the second leg against Hoffenheim, with Liverpool holding a 2-1 lead.

Palace has started the season with back-to-back defeats under new manager Frank De Boer, having lost 3-0 at home to Huddersfield on the opening weekend.

Former Liverpool striker Christian Benteke missed Palace's best chance when he shot wide from close range.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account