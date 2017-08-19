Transfer-seeking Mahrez stars in Leicester win in EPL

Leicester City's Shinji Okazaki, left, celebrates scoring his side's first goal with teammate Riyad Mahrez during their English Premier League soccer match against Brighton at the King Power Stadium, Leicester, England, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017. (Nigel French/PA via AP) Associated Press

Leicester City's Harry Maguire, right, celebrates scoring his side's second goal during their English Premier League soccer match against Brighton at the King Power Stadium, Leicester, England, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017. (Nigel French/PA via AP) Associated Press

LEICESTER, England -- Riyad Mahrez showed potential suitors what they could be getting by inspiring Leicester to a 2-0 win over Brighton in the English Premier League on Saturday.

The Algeria winger put in a transfer request during the offseason but Leicester hasn't received a suitable offer, rejecting three bids from Italian side Roma.

Setting up both goals against Brighton, and demonstrating the kind of form that earned him the player of the year award after Leicester's title-winning season in 2015-16, might help secure him a move away before the transfer window shuts on Aug. 31.

Leicester, which opened the season by losing at Arsenal 4-3, went ahead after 52 seconds when Mahrez tricked his way into the area and curled in a shot that goalkeeper Mathew Ryan should have dealt with. Instead, the Australia international spilled the ball straight to the waiting Shinji Okazaki, who tapped in his second goal of the season.

Mahrez sent in the corner that Harry Maguire nodded in to make it 2-0 in the 54th, the defender's first goal since joining from Hull.