Fournette, Lee expect to be ready for Jaguars' season opener

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Rookie running back Leonard Fournette and receiver Marqise Lee think they will be ready for Jacksonville's season opener.

Fournette and Lee spoke Saturday for the first time since being sidelined by injuries a week ago and expressed confidence they would play in the Sept. 10 opener at Houston.

Fournette, the fourth overall pick in the NFL draft, was shut down last Sunday with a left foot injury that coach Doug Marrone called a "nagging issue."

Lee fell to the ground during a passing drill last Sunday and immediately grabbed his right leg. Lee's lower leg was immobilized before he was taken off the field on a cart. He was diagnosed with a badly sprained ankle.