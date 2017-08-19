Breaking News Bar
 
Pro Sports
updated: 8/19/2017 12:46 PM

Jese scores debut goal as Stoke beats Arsenal 1-0 in EPL

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Stoke's Jese, 3rd right, celebrates with team mates after scoring during the English Premier League soccer match between Stoke City and Arsenal at the Bet365 Stadium in Stoke on Trent, England, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017.

    Stoke's Jese, 3rd right, celebrates with team mates after scoring during the English Premier League soccer match between Stoke City and Arsenal at the Bet365 Stadium in Stoke on Trent, England, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017.
    Associated Press

  • Stoke's Jese, left, and Arsenal's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Stoke City and Arsenal at the Bet365 Stadium in Stoke on Trent, England, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017.

    Stoke's Jese, left, and Arsenal's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Stoke City and Arsenal at the Bet365 Stadium in Stoke on Trent, England, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017.
    Associated Press

  • Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger reacts towards Arsenal fans as he leaves the pitch after the final whistle during the English Premier League soccer match between Stoke City and Arsenal at the Bet365 Stadium in Stoke on Trent, England, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017.

    Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger reacts towards Arsenal fans as he leaves the pitch after the final whistle during the English Premier League soccer match between Stoke City and Arsenal at the Bet365 Stadium in Stoke on Trent, England, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017.
    Associated Press

  • Arsenal's Olivier Giroud walks on the pitch prior to the start of the English Premier League soccer match between Stoke City and Arsenal at the Bet365 Stadium in Stoke on Trent, England, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017.

    Arsenal's Olivier Giroud walks on the pitch prior to the start of the English Premier League soccer match between Stoke City and Arsenal at the Bet365 Stadium in Stoke on Trent, England, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017.
    Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

STOKE, England -- Spanish forward Jese marked his debut for Stoke by scoring in a 1-0 win over Arsenal in the English Premier League on Saturday.

Three days after joining on a season-long loan from Paris Saint-Germain, Jese was handed a start by Stoke manager Mark Hughes and showed why he was once regarded as one of Europe's top young players by scoring a well-taken goal.

The former Real Madrid player passed the ball forward to Saido Berahino on the left and sprinted to meet the return pass inside the area, shooting first-time into the far corner in the 47th minute.

Jese was given a warm ovation by Stoke's fans when he was substituted in the 71st and he already looks an inspired signing, impressing with his technique and searching runs.

Arsenal dominated possession but couldn't match the finishing the team had in its 4-3 win over Leicester in the opening round.

When the visitors did find the net, Alexandre Lacazette's 72nd-minute goal was ruled out for offside. Video replays suggested the France international was level with the last man when he ran onto a flick-on by substitute Olivier Giroud and smashed in a rising left-foot shot.

Goalkeeper Jack Butland saved from Danny Welbeck and Aaron Ramsey in the first half as Stoke picked up its first points of the season, after opening with a 1-0 loss at Everton.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account