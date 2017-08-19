The Latest: Nigeria's president returns after 3 months away

ABUJA, Nigeria -- The Latest on Nigeria president's return after three months of medical treatment in London (all times local):

4:55 p.m.

Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to the country after more than three months in London for medical treatment. His plane has landed in the capital, Abuja.

Supporters have lined the road to the airport, singing. Buhari's long absence, his second this year, had created uncertainty in Africa's most populous country amid some calls for his replacement.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who has been acting president, was on hand at the airport for Buhari's return.

Nigeria's government has never said what exactly has been ailing the 74-year-old leader.

10:30 a.m.

Nigeria's government says President Muhammadu Buhari will return to the country today after more than three months in London for medical treatment.

A statement Saturday from the office of the presidency says Buhari will address the nation in a broadcast Monday morning.

The government of Africa's most populous nation has never said what exactly has been ailing the 74-year-old leader. He also spent seven weeks in London for treatment earlier this this year and said he had never been so sick in his life.

Saturday's statement merely calls it a "health challenge."

Buhari's long absences have led some to call for his replacement and for the military to remind its personnel to remain loyal.

Nigeria's ongoing challenges include the deadly Boko Haram insurgency and a weak economy.