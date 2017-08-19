Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 8/19/2017 9:56 AM

The Latest: Nigeria's president returns after 3 months away

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

ABUJA, Nigeria -- The Latest on Nigeria president's return after three months of medical treatment in London (all times local):

4:55 p.m.

Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to the country after more than three months in London for medical treatment. His plane has landed in the capital, Abuja.

Supporters have lined the road to the airport, singing. Buhari's long absence, his second this year, had created uncertainty in Africa's most populous country amid some calls for his replacement.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who has been acting president, was on hand at the airport for Buhari's return.

Nigeria's government has never said what exactly has been ailing the 74-year-old leader.

___

10:30 a.m.

Nigeria's government says President Muhammadu Buhari will return to the country today after more than three months in London for medical treatment.

A statement Saturday from the office of the presidency says Buhari will address the nation in a broadcast Monday morning.

The government of Africa's most populous nation has never said what exactly has been ailing the 74-year-old leader. He also spent seven weeks in London for treatment earlier this this year and said he had never been so sick in his life.

Saturday's statement merely calls it a "health challenge."

Buhari's long absences have led some to call for his replacement and for the military to remind its personnel to remain loyal.

Nigeria's ongoing challenges include the deadly Boko Haram insurgency and a weak economy.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account