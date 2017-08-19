Breaking News Bar
 
Chicago
updated: 8/19/2017 1:24 PM

Charges dismissed against man in beating of police sergeant

Associated Press
CHICAGO -- Cook County prosecutors have dropped charges of unlawful use of a firearm by a felon against a Chicago man implicated in the beating of an off-duty Chicago police sergeant.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports the case against Joseph Baskins unraveled amid questions about the actions of a police sergeant and two officers who were with him in a Loop parking garage in 2014.

Chicago police initially portrayed what happened as a robbery, with Baskins as the culprit and Sgt. Patrick Gilmore, who suffered brain damage as a result, as the victim.

Now prosecutors say they dropped charges against Baskins because they couldn't prove their case. He's been released from the Cook County Jail.

A spokeswoman for State's Attorney Kim Foxx wouldn't say why it took nearly three years to drop the charges.

Information from: Chicago Sun-Times, http://chicago.suntimes.com/

