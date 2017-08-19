-
Organizers depart a "Free Speech" rally staged by conservative activists on Boston Common, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, in Boston. One of the planned speakers of a conservative activist rally that appeared to end shortly after it began says the event "fell apart."
Dozens of rallygoers gathered Saturday on Boston Common, but then left less than an hour after the event was getting underway. Thousands of counterprotesters had also gathered.
Associated Press
A man wearing a T-shirt bearing the name of President Donald Trump, right, is hit by a flying plastic bottle of water near a "Free Speech" rally staged by conservative activists, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, in Boston. Counterprotesters marched through the city to historic Boston Common, where many gathered near a bandstand abandoned early by conservatives who had planned to deliver a series of speeches. Police vans later escorted the conservatives out of the area, and angry counterprotesters scuffled with armed officers trying to maintain order.
Associated Press
Counterprotesters stand on the periphery of a "Free Speech" rally staged by conservative activists on Boston Common, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, in Boston. One of the planned speakers of a conservative activist rally that appeared to end shortly after it began says the event "fell apart." Dozens of rallygoers gathered Saturday on Boston Common, but then left less than an hour after the event was getting underway. Thousands of counterprotesters had also gathered.
Associated Press
A counterprotester, left, confronts a supporter of President Donald Trump at a "Free Speech" rally by conservative activists on Boston Common, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, in Boston. Thousands of counterprotesters marched through downtown Boston on Saturday, chanting anti-Nazi slogans and waving signs condemning white nationalism ahead of a rally being staged by conservative activists a week after a Virginia demonstration turned deadly.
Associated Press
Counterprotesters hold signs and chant at the Statehouse before a planned "Free Speech" rally by conservative organizers begin on the adjacent Boston Common, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, in Boston. Police Commissioner William Evans said Friday that 500 officers, some in uniform, others undercover, would be deployed to keep the two groups apart.
Associated Press
State and city police inspect people arriving for a "Free Speech" rally on Boston Common, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, in Boston. The permit for the rally came with severe restrictions, including a ban on backpacks, sticks and anything that could be used as a weapon.
Associated Press
Former Boston Celtics star Cedric Maxwell stands on Boston Common, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, in Boston. Maxwell, a current member of the Celtics radio broadcast crew, said he plans to participate in the counterprotest to the midday "Free Speech" rally that organizers planned to hold on the Common. Police Commissioner William Evans said Friday that 500 officers, some in uniform, others undercover, would be deployed to keep the two groups apart.
Associated Press
Counterprotesters, rear, listen to a conservative activist, right, before a planned "Free Speech" rally on Boston Common, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, in Boston. Police Commissioner William Evans said Friday that 500 officers, some in uniform, others undercover, would be deployed to keep the two groups apart.
Associated Press
Counterprotesters hold signs before conservative organizers begin a planned "Free Speech" rally on Boston Common, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, in Boston. Police Commissioner William Evans said Friday that 500 officers, some in uniform, others undercover, would be deployed to keep the two groups apart.
Associated Press
Counterprotesters holds signs at a "Free Speech" rally by conservative activists on Boston Common, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, in Boston. Thousands of counterprotesters marched through downtown Boston on Saturday, chanting anti-Nazi slogans and waving signs condemning white nationalism ahead of a rally being staged by conservative activists a week after a Virginia demonstration turned deadly.
Associated Press
A supporter of President Donald Trump, center, argues with a counterprotester, left, at a "Free Speech" rally by conservative activists on Boston Common, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, in Boston. Thousands of counterprotesters marched through downtown Boston on Saturday, chanting anti-Nazi slogans and waving signs condemning white nationalism ahead of a rally being staged by conservative activists a week after a Virginia demonstration turned deadly.
Associated Press
A counterprotester holds a photo of Heather Heyer on Boston Common at a "Free Speech" rally organized by conservative activists, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, in Boston. Heyer was killed last Saturday when a car, allegedly driven by James Alex Fields Jr., that plowed into a group of people during protests in Charlottesville, Va.
Associated Press
CORRECTS ACTIVITY OF POLICE TO PROVIDING EXIT LANE - State and local police stand amid counterprotesters to provide a lane for organizers to leave Boston Common where a "Free Speech" rally organized by conservative activists had been staged, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, in Boston.
Associated Press
Counterprotesters hold signs at a "Free Speech" rally by conservative activists on Boston Common, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, in Boston. Thousands of demonstrators marched Saturday from the cityâs Roxbury neighborhood to Boston Common, where the âFree Speech Rallyâ is being held.
Associated Press
Police escort away a counterprotester near a "Free Speech" rally staged by conservative activists, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, in Boston. An estimated 15,000 counterprotesters marched through the city to historic Boston Common, where many gathered near a bandstand abandoned early by conservatives who had planned to deliver a series of speeches. Police vans later escorted the conservatives out of the area, and angry counterprotesters scuffled with armed officers trying to maintain order.
Associated Press
Police tussle with counterprotesters near a "Free Speech" rally staged by conservative activists, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, in Boston. An estimated 15,000 counterprotesters marched through the city to historic Boston Common, where many gathered near a bandstand abandoned early by conservatives who had planned to deliver a series of speeches. Police vans later escorted the conservatives out of the area, and angry counterprotesters scuffled with armed officers trying to maintain order.
Associated Press
Police move toward a counter-protester, right, near a "Free Speech Rally" staged by conservative activists, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, in Boston.
Associated Press
A man wearing a T-shirt bearing the name of President Donald Trump, right, argues with a counterprotester after being hit by a flying plastic bottle of water near a "Free Speech" rally staged by conservative activists, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, in Boston. An estimated 15,000 counterprotesters marched through the city to historic Boston Common, where many gathered near a bandstand abandoned early by conservatives who had planned to deliver a series of speeches. Police vans later escorted the conservatives out of the area, and angry counterprotesters scuffled with armed officers trying to maintain order.
Associated Press
A man wearing a T-shirt bearing the name of President Donald Trump, center, argues with counterprotesters after being hit by a flying plastic bottle of water near a "Free Speech" rally staged by conservative activists, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, in Boston. An estimated 15,000 counterprotesters marched through the city to historic Boston Common, where many gathered near a bandstand abandoned early by conservatives who had planned to deliver a series of speeches. Police vans later escorted the conservatives out of the area, and angry counterprotesters scuffled with armed officers trying to maintain order.
Associated Press
Boston Police Commissioner William Evans watches counterprotesters near a "Free Speech" rally staged by conservative activists, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, in Boston. Dozens of rallygoers gathered Saturday on Boston Common, but then left less than an hour after the event was getting underway. Thousands of counterprotesters had also gathered. TV cameras show police vans escorting participants away, and angry counterprotesters scuffled with armed officers trying to maintain order.
Associated Press
Organizers stand on the bandstand on Boston Common during a "Free Speech" rally staged by conservative activists, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, in Boston. Counterprotesters stand along barricades ringing the bandstand.
Associated Press
A counterprotester, part of a small group who remained on the street hours after a "Free Speech" rally was staged by conservative activists, scuffles with a security guard and police, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, in Boston.
Associated Press
Police try to calm an injured man who was assaulted while arguing with counterprotesters long after a "Free Speech" rally was staged by conservative activists, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, in Boston.
Associated Press
Police escort an injured man who was assaulted while arguing with counterprotesters long after a "Free Speech" rally was staged by conservative activists, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, in Boston.
Associated Press
Raymond Simmons, left, a veteran of the 82nd Airborne who served in Iraq and Afghanistan, gestures to Skylar Carson, right, during the "Dallas Rally Against White Supremacy" in Dallas, on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017.
Associated Press
A demonstrator, left, with 'Dallas Rally Against White Supremacy' confronts a counter demonstrator Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, in Dallas.
Associated Press
Demonstrators hold up signs during a rally against white supremacy Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, in Dallas.
Associated Press
Demonstrators raise clenched fists in defiance to racism during a protest in the Venice beach area of Los Angeles on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017. Hundreds of people rallied in Southern California to condemn racism in the wake of the deadly events in Charlottesville, Va.
Associated Press
Demonstrators carrying signs walk along Main Street in the Venice beach area of Los Angeles on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017. Hundreds of people rallied in Southern California to condemn racism in the wake of the deadly events in Charlottesville, Va.
Associated Press
David Busch, left, a homeless community organizer is joined by Kris Tibor, carrying a photo in memory of Heather Heyer during protest walk in the Venice beach area of Los Angeles on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017. Hundreds of people rallied in Southern California to condemn racism in the wake of the deadly events in Charlottesville, Va.
Associated Press
People participate in an anti-racism rally in Laguna Beach, Calif., Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017. Hundreds of people rallied at Southern California beaches to condemn racism in the wake of the deadly events in Charlottesville, Va. (Mark G. Davis via AP)
Associated Press
Anti-racism demonstrators participate in a rally that started in Centennial Olympic Park in Atlanta on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017. Protests took place across the country Saturday to denounce white supremacists in the wake of the fatal car attack a week earlier in Charlottesville, Va.
Associated Press
A protester raises her fist during a march that started in Centennial Olympic Park, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, in Atlanta. Protests took place across the country Saturday to denounce white supremacists in the wake of the fatal car attack a week earlier in Charlottesville, Va.
Associated Press
People gather at the King Center after a march by anti-racism demonstrators which started in Centennial Olympic Park in Atlanta on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017. Protests took place across the country Saturday to denounce white supremacists in the wake of the fatal car attack a week earlier in Charlottesville, Va.
Associated Press