New State Street may turn West Lafayette into a hip city

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. -- Sporting a bright blue T-shirt that read, "#SHOPSTATE," Larry Oates stood on State Street Monday morning welcoming passers-by to the new downtown West Lafayette.

"That's that sense of place," said Oates, the city's redevelopment commission president. "When you walk up and down here ... there's already a feel of it."

Monday was a monumental day for West Lafayette. A major stretch of State Street - from Salisbury Street to North University Street - reopened as a two-way, complete with an adjoining bike path, just as new Purdue University students came to campus for orientation.

Monday also marked the start of the final phase of the $120 million State Street project that aims to transform the main street that runs through Purdue's campus to create a pedestrian- and bike-friendly community for the future. The final stretch of State Street, from Airport/McCormick Road to North University Street, will open Nov. 30.The city's excitement was apparent in Chauncey Village as Oates and dozens of other volunteers wearing the "#SHOPSTATE" shirts and waving "Welcome" signs greeted students and community members to the freshly paved road and sidewalks. Skateboarders and bicyclists rolled down the new bike lane. Music played from a stereo outside Greyhouse Coffee & Supply Co., where two ping pong tables were set up.

It evoked a similar "sense of place" and energy as a larger city that isn't just a college town. And that's exactly what leaders are hoping to build with the new and improved downtown.

"What we need to do, and what we're working on doing, is making it a scenario where people from all over . come down to State Street. This isn't a place that's aimed just at college students," said Erik Carlson, West Lafayette's development director. "It certainly is benefited by the college students, but there's something for everybody that's down here."

Carlson envisions a downtown that offers a variety of dining and retail options that appeal to residents from Lafayette and West Lafayette. It's a realistic goal - he's already taken calls from national, regional and local restaurants who are interested in expanding their businesses to the area.

Personally, Carlson would like to see more establishments like East End Grill in downtown Lafayette that allow for a "date night-type" experience with a nice sit-down meal and craft cocktails.

Oates is on a similar page. He said he wants to attract more eclectic places that will make for a more unique downtown experience.

"That also creates that sense of place that we're different in some way," Oates said. "We're not just a strip (mall) or somewhere along the line that has every fast food franchise that's out there."

He imagines a more seamless transition between Lafayette's and West Lafayette's downtowns that makes it possible for someone to spend the day walking, shopping and dining their way down Main and State streets.

Spending a day down State Street should be easier and more enjoyable with the new sidewalks that will feature tree grates, benches, tables and chairs, which Carlson said will be added soon. And because the new design is pedestrian-friendly, he said, the city will ensure that planned developments, like the Hub Plus, align with that vision.

"This is an active space. We have done a lot to activate State Street, so anything coming in is going to complement it or it's going to go back to the drawing board," Carlson said.

Source: (Lafayette) Journal & Courier, http://on.jconline.com/2wUbgDT

Information from: Journal and Courier, http://www.jconline.com