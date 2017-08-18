2 more Hobos gang members sentenced to life in prison

CHICAGO -- Life in prison sentences have been handed two more members of a Chicago street gang for their roles in multiple murders that were part of a vast drug-trafficking conspiracy.

After the sentencing Friday of Derrick Vaughn and William Ford, Acting U.S. Attorney Joel Levin said the judge sent a message that the engaging in that kind of violent conduct, "will not be tolerated."

Ten members of the Hobos street gang have been either convicted or pleaded guilty. Five have been sentenced to life in prison, while others have received lengthy prison time.

All were convicted on various charges, including racketeering conspiracy, which alleges a pattern of organized criminality.

Authorities say the Hobos engaged in a 10-year "reign of terror," committing numerous murders, attempted murders, and distributing illegal drugs during that period of time,