Suspect in stabbing death back in Chicago

hello

Article to: (required) Article from: (required) Add a message (optional)

CHICAGO -- An Oxford University employee accused of killing a 26-year-old hair stylist has been extradited to Chicago.

Oxford University financial officer Andrew Warren arrived in Chicago Saturday morning from California.

He and 43-year-old Wyndham Lathem, a former Northwestern University professor, face charges of first-degree murder for the death last month of Trenton James Cornell-Duranleau, a Michigan native who had been working in Chicago.

Authorities say Cornell-Duranleau suffered more than 40 stab wounds to his upper body during the attack in Lathem's high-rise Chicago condo.

Lathem and Warren, 56, surrendered peacefully to police in northern California on Aug. 4 after an eight-day, nationwide manhunt.

Investigators say Lathem had a personal relationship with Cornell-Duranleau.