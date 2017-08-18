Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 8/18/2017 10:52 PM

The Latest: Florida gov. 'heartbroken' after 4 officers shot

Associated Press
KISSIMMEE, Fla. -- The Latest on police officers shot in Florida (all times local):

12:50 a.m.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott said on his official Twitter account that he is "Heartbroken to hear of the loss" of two police officers in in Kissimmee, in central Florida.

The Kissimmee Police Department said the two officers were shot in a downtown area, but did not immediately disclose further details. The department said the police chief would give a briefing later in the night.

Scott also said that two police officers who had been shot in the northern city of Jacksonville were "in danger."

___

12:15 a.m.

Authorities in northern Florida say two police officers have been shot in Jacksonsville.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said on its official Twitter site that two police officers were shot in the west side of the city.

No further details were available. The Twitter feed said: *"We will update as soon as we can."

___

11:30 p.m.

Florida authorities say two Kissimmee police officers have been shot.

The Kissimmee Police Department says via its official Twitter site Friday night that the officers were shot in the area of Palmway and Cypress.

No further information was immediately available.

Kissimmee is about 23 miles (37.01 kilometers) south of Orlando.

