Grigor Dimitrov rallies past Juan Martin del Potro in Ohio

Carla SuÃ¡rez Navarro, of Spain, reacts during a round of 16 match against Svetlana Kuznetsova, of Russia, at the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017, in Mason, Ohio. Associated Press

Simona Halep, of Romania, serves to Anastasija Sevastova, of Latvia, during the round of 16 at the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017, in Mason, Ohio. Associated Press

Carla SuÃ¡rez Navarro, of Spain, returns to Svetlana Kuznetsova, of Russia, during the round of 16 at the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017, in Mason, Ohio. Associated Press

Svetlana Kuznetsova, of Russia, returns to Carla SuÃ¡rez Navarro, of Spain, during the round of 16 at the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017, in Mason, Ohio. Associated Press

MASON, Ohio -- Grigor Dimitrov rallied from 4-1 second-set deficit for a 6-3, 7-5 win over Juan Martin del Potro and reached the Western & Southern Open quarterfinals on Thursday.

The seventh-seeded Dimitrov advanced with his first career win in six matches against Del Potro. Dimitrov improved to 15-13 in his last 28 matches after opening the season 16-1.

Second-seeded Simona Halep became the tournament's first quarterfinalist with a 6-4, 6-3 win over 15th-seeded Anastasija Sevastova.

It's the fifth straight year Halep, No. 2 in the rankings, has at least reached the W&S quarterfinals. She was runnerup to Serena Williams in 2015.

Svetlana Kuznetsova advanced with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Carla Suarez Navarro.