Breaking News Bar
 
Sports
updated: 8/17/2017 11:20 AM

Grigor Dimitrov rallies past Juan Martin del Potro in Ohio

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Svetlana Kuznetsova, of Russia, returns to Carla SuÃ¡rez Navarro, of Spain, during the round of 16 at the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017, in Mason, Ohio.

    Svetlana Kuznetsova, of Russia, returns to Carla SuÃ¡rez Navarro, of Spain, during the round of 16 at the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017, in Mason, Ohio.
    Associated Press

  • Carla SuÃ¡rez Navarro, of Spain, returns to Svetlana Kuznetsova, of Russia, during the round of 16 at the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017, in Mason, Ohio.

    Carla SuÃ¡rez Navarro, of Spain, returns to Svetlana Kuznetsova, of Russia, during the round of 16 at the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017, in Mason, Ohio.
    Associated Press

  • Simona Halep, of Romania, serves to Anastasija Sevastova, of Latvia, during the round of 16 at the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017, in Mason, Ohio.

    Simona Halep, of Romania, serves to Anastasija Sevastova, of Latvia, during the round of 16 at the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017, in Mason, Ohio.
    Associated Press

  • Carla SuÃ¡rez Navarro, of Spain, reacts during a round of 16 match against Svetlana Kuznetsova, of Russia, at the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017, in Mason, Ohio.

    Carla SuÃ¡rez Navarro, of Spain, reacts during a round of 16 match against Svetlana Kuznetsova, of Russia, at the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017, in Mason, Ohio.
    Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

MASON, Ohio -- Grigor Dimitrov rallied from 4-1 second-set deficit for a 6-3, 7-5 win over Juan Martin del Potro and reached the Western & Southern Open quarterfinals on Thursday.

The seventh-seeded Dimitrov advanced with his first career win in six matches against Del Potro. Dimitrov improved to 15-13 in his last 28 matches after opening the season 16-1.

Second-seeded Simona Halep became the tournament's first quarterfinalist with a 6-4, 6-3 win over 15th-seeded Anastasija Sevastova.

It's the fifth straight year Halep, No. 2 in the rankings, has at least reached the W&S quarterfinals. She was runnerup to Serena Williams in 2015.

Svetlana Kuznetsova advanced with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Carla Suarez Navarro.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account