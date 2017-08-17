Mazara homers, drives in 5 as Rangers top White Sox 9-8

Texas Rangers catcher Brett Nicholas (6) watches as starting pitcher Tyson Ross, center, turns the ball over to manager Jeff Banister, right, during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. Associated Press

Texas Rangers relief pitcher Austin Bibens-Dirkx throws to the Chicago White Sox during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. Associated Press

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Reynaldo Lopez walks off the field with trainer Herman Schneider, right, during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. Associated Press

Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Chris Beck (54) leaves the field with a member of the staff during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. Beck replaced starting pitcher Reynaldo Lopez who also left in the same inning. Associated Press

Texas Rangers' Nomar Mazara connects for a three-run home run off Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Chris Beck as catcher Omar Narvaez, right, watches during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. Associated Press

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Nomar Mazara drove in five runs, including a tiebreaking three-run homer in the fifth inning, and the Texas Rangers held on to beat the Chicago White Sox 9-8 on Thursday night.

The Rangers (60-60) reached .500 for the first time since July 15 with their fourth straight win and seventh in eight games. The defending AL West champs, out of the division race behind Houston, pulled within 1 1/2 games of the idle Los Angeles Angels for the AL's second wild card.

Mazara's 16th home run capped the Rangers' second four-run inning, which included two injury replacements on the mound for the White Sox in their fifth straight loss. Chicago, carrying the AL's worst record, dropped to 7-24 since the All-Star break.

The White Sox twice pulled within a run late after trailing 8-5, including in the ninth on Jose Abreu's 23rd homer, a solo shot. But Alex Claudio finished a two-inning save for the left-hander's sixth of the season.

Chris Beck replaced starter Reynaldo Lopez in the fifth and took a sharp comebacker from Adrian Beltre off the back of his right shoulder. The right-hander stayed in the game without getting checked and allowed Mazara's high drive to right-center.

After a trainer finally came out, Beck exited with a right shoulder bruise. Lopez (0-1) was removed because of soreness on his right side in his second start since coming up from the minors.

Austin Bibens-Dirkx (4-2) retired all five batters he faced after starter Tyson Ross walked a season-high six and allowed five runs in 4 1/3 innings. Chicago pitchers walked a season-high nine.

Rangers backup catcher Brett Nicholas had his second homer in two starts, a two-run shot in the third, and a bases-loaded walk in the seventh. Mazara, who has 25 RBIs in his past 19 games, had a two-run single later in the third. He finished one RBI shy of his career high.

Abreu's two-run single helped the White Sox build a 4-0 lead that they couldn't hold a night after giving up three runs in the bottom of the ninth in a 5-4 loss at the Los Angeles Dodgers. Chicago arrived in Texas about 5 a.m. local time.

Nicky Delmonico went 0-4, ending a streak of reaching base in the first 13 games of his career. He was the first White Sox player to do that, according to Elias.

TRAINER'S ROOM

White Sox: RF Avisail Garcia was scratched from the lineup with left wrist soreness. ... Lopez was to be re-evaluated Friday, and Beck was listed as day-to-day.

Rangers: LHP Jake Diekman struck out two on 13 pitches in a scoreless fifth inning and was the winning pitcher on a rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco, his first appearance of the season. He underwent multiple surgeries to repair and rebuild his colon to treat a digestive condition.

UP NEXT

White Sox: RHP James Shields (2-4, 5.90) is winless (0-3) with a 7.54 ERA over his past seven starts. He is 7-3 with a 2.66 ERA in his career against the Rangers.

Rangers: RHP Andrew Cashner (7-9, 3.32) had a three-game winning streak snapped in a 2-1 loss to Houston in his last start, allowing two runs in seven innings.

___

