posted: 8/17/2017 7:00 AM

Veterans get expanded college assistance under Trump

  Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin speaks during a press briefing in Bridgewater, N.J., Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017.

    Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin speaks during a press briefing in Bridgewater, N.J., Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017.
    Associated Press

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE
Associated Press
 
 

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. -- Military veterans are getting unlimited access to college assistance under legislation President Donald Trump has signed into law.

The law removes a 15-year time limit on using GI benefits. It also increases money for thousands serving in the National Guard and Reserve.

The Forever GI Act builds on a 2008 law that guaranteed veterans a full-ride scholarship to any in-state public university, or a similar cash amount to attend private colleges. It amounts to the largest expansion of college aid for veterans in a decade.

Veterans would also get additional payments if they complete science, technology and engineering courses.

Advocates say thousands of veterans stand to gain from the expanded benefit.

