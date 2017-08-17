Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 8/17/2017 11:26 AM

July ranks 2nd for heat globally, hottest recorded on land

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • FILE - In this July 13, 2017 file photo, a dog rests next to an air conditioner vent placed in a clothes shop during a hot summer day in Madrid. Earth sizzled to yet another all-time heat record last month.The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017, that Earthâs land surfaces in July were the hottest since record keeping began in 1880.

    FILE - In this July 13, 2017 file photo, a dog rests next to an air conditioner vent placed in a clothes shop during a hot summer day in Madrid. Earth sizzled to yet another all-time heat record last month.The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017, that Earthâs land surfaces in July were the hottest since record keeping began in 1880.
    Associated Press

  • FILE - In this July 11, 2017 file photo, visitors to the Henry Doorly Zoo in Omaha, Neb. cool off at a misting station as temperatures reach 95 degrees Fahrenheit and the humid air makes it feel like 105 degrees. Earth sizzled to yet another all-time heat record last month. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Thursday that Earthâs land surfaces in July were the hottest since record keeping began in 1880.

    FILE - In this July 11, 2017 file photo, visitors to the Henry Doorly Zoo in Omaha, Neb. cool off at a misting station as temperatures reach 95 degrees Fahrenheit and the humid air makes it feel like 105 degrees. Earth sizzled to yet another all-time heat record last month. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Thursday that Earthâs land surfaces in July were the hottest since record keeping began in 1880.
    Associated Press

 
By SETH BORENSTEIN
Associated Press
 
 

WASHINGTON -- Earth yet again sizzled with unprecedented heat last month.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Thursday Earth sweated to its second hottest month since recordkeeping began in 1880. At 61.89 degrees (16.63 Celsius), last month was behind July 2016's all-time record by .09 degrees.

But Earth's land temperatures in July were the hottest on record at 59.96 degrees (15.5 Celsius), passing July 2016's by one-seventh of a degree.

NOAA climate scientist Jake Crouch says land measurements are important because that's where we live.

NASA, which uses newer ocean measurements and includes estimates for the Arctic unlike NOAA, calculated that July 2017 was the all-time hottest month.

Crouch says this heat is from long-term man-made warming and is unusual because there is no El Nino spiking global temperatures.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account