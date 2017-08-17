Breaking News Bar
 
Indiana
updated: 8/17/2017 12:54 PM

6-year-old boy killed in Gary crash involving school bus

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

GARY, Ind. -- Authorities in Gary say a 6-year-old boy was killed in a crash involving a school bus and a vehicle.

The crash happened Thursday morning. The Lake County coroner's office identified the boy as Malachi Waiters of Calumet Township saying he died from blunt force trauma. The coroner says the boy was pronounced dead at about 8:40 a.m. at a Gary hospital. The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports the boy was a student at Griffith Public Schools.

Lake County sheriff's deputy police chief Dan Murchek says Malachi was a passenger in the vehicle involved in the accident.

School officials say three students and two Gary school employees who were aboard the bus weren't injured.

The sheriff's office said it would release more details as they become available.

___

Information from: The Times, http://www.nwitimes.com

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account