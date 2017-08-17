Breaking News Bar
 
Entertainment
updated: 8/17/2017 1:54 PM

Vice Media's immersive Charlottesville report gets traction

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
By DAVID BAUDER
Associated Press
 
 

NEW YORK -- For all the words flowing since last weekend in Charlottesville, the most striking television reporting has been Vice Media's insider account of the white nationalist movement and the aftermath of their demonstration.

Correspondent Elle (EL-lee) Reeve's story was first shown on HBO's "Vice News Tonight" on Monday and has been viewed more than 36 million times on television and streaming platforms. She's been covering the white nationalist movement for a year and a half, and used that knowledge to display the demonstrators' attitudes.

It was a vivid illustration of the type of immersive reporting that Vice seeks. In the process, she's put a newscast that debuted last October on the map.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account