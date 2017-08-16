Breaking News Bar
 
Seahawks sign CB Tramaine Brock to help secondary

  • FILE - In this Dec. 18, 2016, file photo, then-San Francisco 49ers cornerback Tramaine Brock (26) breaks up the ball intended for Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Taylor Gabriel (18) during the second half of an NFL football game, in Atlanta. The Seattle Seahawks have added depth to their secondary by signing former San Francisco starting cornerback Tramaine Brock. Seattle added Brock to its roster Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017, a day after meeting with him.

    Associated Press

 
RENTON, Wash. -- The Seattle Seahawks have added depth to their secondary by signing former San Francisco starting cornerback Tramaine Brock.

Seattle added Brock to its roster Wednesday, a day after meeting with him.

Brock started 31 of 32 games over the past two seasons for the 49ers, but was released during the offseason after he was arrested and accused of hitting a woman he was dating. Brock was charged with felony domestic violence in June, but those charges were dismissed last week by the Santa Clara County district attorney's office after the office said there was insufficient evidence to proceed with the case because the accuser declined to cooperate.

Seattle is looking for a starting cornerback opposite Richard Sherman after DeShawn Shead suffered a major knee injury in last season's playoffs. Rookie Shaquill Griffin and veteran Jeremy Lane have been the two most likely to step in for Shead.

For more NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

