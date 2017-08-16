Andrus 4 RBIs as Rangers beat Tigers 12-6 for 3-game sweep

hello

Texas Rangers shortstop Elvis Andrus, center, reacts to a "safe" call by second base umpire Angel Hernandez as Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera, left, watches in the seventh inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. Cabrera was ruled out on the play after video review. Associated Press

Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera follows through on a single to right in the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. Cabrera was thrown out at second trying to stretch the hit into a double. Associated Press

Detroit Tigers' Ian Kinsler, left, and Mikie Mahtook (15) celebrate Kinsler's solo home run off Texas Rangers' Cole Hamels during the first inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. Associated Press

Texas Rangers catcher Robinson Chirinos waits for the throw to the plate as Detroit Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos (9) scores during the second inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. Associated Press

A member of the Detroit Tigers staff escorts starting pitcher Anibal Sanchez off the field during the third inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. Associated Press

Detroit Tigers' Ian Kinsler (3) watches as Mikie Mahtook (15) leaps near the dugout near Miguel Cabrera (24) after Mahtook's home run that scored Kinsler during the third inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. Associated Press

Texas Rangers second baseman Rougned Odor reaches up for the throw as Detroit Tigers' Ian Kinsler slides safely into the bag for a stolen base during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. Associated Press

Texas Rangers' Robinson Chirinos, left, and manager Jeff Banister (28) congratulate Nomar Mazara on his two-run home run off of Detroit Tigers' Anibal Sanchez during the second inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. Associated Press

Detroit Tigers' Ian Kinsler rounds the bases on his solo home run as second base umpire Angel Hernandez, rear, watches during the first inning of the Tigers' baseball game against the Texas Rangers on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. Associated Press

Texas Rangers' Adrian Beltre, left front, and Elvis Andrus, left rear, are congratulated in the dugout after the duo scored on a Beltre two-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. Associated Press

Texas Rangers' Rougned Odor (12) and Elvis Andrus, center, celebrate a solo home run by Andrus as Nomar Mazara (30) walks to the plate during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. Associated Press

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Elvis Andrus had the go-ahead home run among his four RBIs, Cole Hamels won again despite a shaky outing and the Texas Rangers completed a three-game sweep of the Detroit Tigers with a 12-6 victory Wednesday night.

Andrus snapped a 4-all tie when he led off the fifth with his 16th homer, lining a ball that just cleared the 8-foot wall in center. He added a two-run single an inning later when the Rangers scored four more times.

Ian Kinsler led off the game with a homer for Detroit, then after taking his position at second base in the bottom of the first received an on-field handshake from the longtime umpire who he said should get another job.

A day after Kinsler's harsh and extended criticism of Angel Hernandez, the umpire was working second base for the series finale. Kinsler was ejected from the opener Monday when questioning balls and strikes during the middle of an at-bat while Hernandez worked behind the plate, and the second baseman lashed out the following day.

Joey Gallo homered for the third straight game and AL-high 10th time in 14 games this month. His 35th homer was a towering solo blast estimated at 420 feet in the Texas eighth.

The Tigers twice in the first three innings had two-run leads against Hamels (8-1), who had allowed only one unearned run over 16 innings while winning his first two starts this month. The ace left-hander gave up four runs and eight hits with a season-high five walks in six innings.

Detroit led 2-0 before Adrian Beltre singled starting the second, and Nomar Mazara then homered. Kinsler led off the third with a walk before Mikie Mahtook's homer, but the Rangers got even again in the bottom half when Andrus walked and Beltre homered for his 3,019th career hit.

Andrus homered off reliever Chad Bell (0-1), the only run the lefty gave up in his 2 1-3 innings.

ANGEL OVERTURNED

Miguel Cabrera was initially called safe at second base by Hernandez when trying for a double in the seventh. The Rangers challenged the call, and Cabrera was already back in the dugout before umpires had completed the review of the replay. SS Andrus took RF Mazara's strong throw and tagged Cabrera on the back just before he got to the bag.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Tigers: Starting pitcher Anibal Sanchez exited after only 2 1-3 innings because of left hamstring tightness. He had a 3-0 count on Mazara after allowing the homer to Beltre.

Rangers: LHP Jake Diekman is scheduled to start a rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco, and throw 15 pitches in his first game since three surgeries this year to remove and rebuild is colon. ... OF Carlos Gomez has a cyst in the middle of his back and missed his third straight game. The team had said the previous two days he wasn't feeling well.

UP NEXT

Tigers: A much-needed day off Thursday. They host the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday night.

Rangers: Tyson Ross (3-2, 7.11) starts in the opener of a four-game series Thursday night against the White Sox.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball