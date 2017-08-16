Breaking News Bar
 
Owner: Cafe probed in death of broadcaster's wife was closed

  • FILE - In this Feb. 3, 2017, file photo, Chris Berman attends ESPN: The Party 2017, in Houston. Connecticut officials are investigating a restaurant where authorities say the wife of longtime ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman had lunch before she died in a car crash. A state Department of Consumer Protection spokeswoman said Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, that the state Liquor Control Commissionâs investigation into the Good News Cafe in Woodbury, Conn., opened after the agency received information regarding the serving of alcohol to 67-year-old Katherine Berman. The Cheshire woman was killed May 9. (Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP, File)

WOODBURY, Conn. -- The owner of Connecticut restaurant being investigated by alcohol regulators in connection with the car crash that killed the wife of longtime ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman says the business was closed the day she died.

Carole Peck, owner of the Good News Cafe in Woodbury, tells the Hartford Courant that the restaurant is not open on Tuesdays. She says she told investigators that Katherine Berman must have been somewhere else before the crash that killed her May 9.

The state Department of Consumer Protection tells WVIT-TV they are investigating whether the 67-year-old had been at a private event. The agency's Liquor Control Division and state police are handling the investigation.

Another driver, 87-year-old Edward Bertulis, was also killed when his vehicle was rear-ended by Berman's.

