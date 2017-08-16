Utah mayor shrugs off attacks, wins GOP primary for US House

In this Aug. 7, 2017, photo, David Nelson, center, a pharmaceutical representative from Salem, Utah, looks on during a fundraiser for Tannner Ainge in Orem, Utah. Nelson, said he thinks Curtis' Democratic past shows he's not a conservative. Nelson said it's "OK" that Ainge hasn't held public office, and he's voting for the younger candidate because of his "business-minded" outlook. Three GOP candidates hoping to replace Jason Chaffetz in Congress will face off in a special election Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017. Associated Press

This Aug. 8, 2017, photo, Ada Wilson, a 59-year-old Republican from Orem, holds John Curtis posters after a town hall in Salt Lake City. Three GOP candidates hoping to replace Jason Chaffetz in Congress will face off in a special election Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017. Associated Press

FILE - This July 28, 2017, file photo, Republican candidate Tanner Ainge speaks during a debate, in Provo, Utah. A primary contest between three Republicans running for a Utah congressional seat held by Jason Chaffetz has tightened ahead of Tuesday's election, the winner of which is expected to cruise to victory in November's special election. Associated Press

FILE - This July 28, 2017, file photo, Republican candidate Chris Herrod speaks during a debate, in Provo, Utah. A primary contest between three Republicans running for a Utah congressional seat held by Jason Chaffetz has tightened ahead of Tuesday's election, the winner of which is expected to cruise to victory in November's special election. Associated Press

In this Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, photo, David Muir, a 58-year-old longtime Republican, casts his vote in Cottonwood Heights, Utah. Muir said that he cast his ballot early for John Curtis, because he thinks his experience running local government makes him more qualified than the other two. Three GOP candidates hoping to replace Jason Chaffetz in Congress will face off in a special election Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017. Associated Press

FILE - This May 20, 2017, file photo, U.S. Rep. Jason Chaffetz waves to the Utah GOP Convention while his wife Julie looks on in Sandy, Utah. A primary contest between three Republicans running for a Utah congressional seat held by Jason Chaffetz has tightened ahead of Tuesday's election, the winner of which is expected to cruise to victory in November's special election. Republicans outnumber Democrats five-to-one in Utah's 3rd Congressional District, which Chaffetz held before resigning this summer, citing a desire to be with his family. Associated Press

FILE - This July 28, 2017, file photo, Republican candidate John Curtis speaks during a debate, in Provo, Utah. A primary contest between three Republicans running for a Utah congressional seat held by Jason Chaffetz has tightened ahead of Tuesday's election, the winner of which is expected to cruise to victory in November's special election. Associated Press

Chris Herrod listens to a live feed of John Curtis giving a victory speech before giving a television interview at a party to watch results in the Republican primary election for the 3rd Congressional District seat at the Entrata headquarters in Lehi, Utah, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017. (Spenser Heaps/The Deseret News via AP) Associated Press

Former state Rep. Chris Herrod arrives at his headquarters on election night in Lehi, Utah on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017. Registered Republican voters in the 3rd Congressional District will decide whether Herrod, Provo Mayor John Curtis, or businessman Tanner Ainge moves forward to the general election. The winner takes on Democrat Kathie Allen and the United Utah Party's Jim Bennett, as well as a handful of independent and third-party candidates, on Nov. 7. (Leah Hogsten/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP) Associated Press

Former state Rep. Chris Herrod arrives at his party headquarters on election night in Lehi, Utah on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017. Registered Republican voters in the 3rd Congressional District will decide whether Herrod, Provo Mayor John Curtis, or businessman Tanner Ainge moves forward to the general election. The winner takes on Democrat Kathie Allen and the United Utah Party's Jim Bennett, as well as a handful of independent and third-party candidates, on Nov. 7. (Leah Hogsten/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP) Associated Press

Former state Rep. Chris Herrod, center, sits between his campaign managers Craig Frank, left, and Ken Sumsion, right, as the three watch the polls Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, on election night in Lehi, Utah. Registered Republican voters in the 3rd Congressional District will decide whether Herrod, Provo Mayor John Curtis, or businessman Tanner Ainge moves forward to the general election. The winner takes on Democrat Kathie Allen and the United Utah Party's Jim Bennett, as well as a handful of independent and third-party candidates, on Nov. 7. (Leah Hogsten/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP) Associated Press

Utah's 3rd Congressional District candidate Tanner Ainge walks in the hallway outside his election night headquarters as he waits for results in the primary on election in Orem, Utah, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017. (Steve Griffin/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP) Associated Press

As he waits for primary results Third Congressional District candidate Tanner Ainge talks with his sister, Ashley Lesueur, as his father Danny Ainge holds the phone at his election night headquarters in Orem, Utah, Tuesday August 15, 2017. (Steve Griffin/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP) Associated Press

Third Congressional District candidate Tanner Ainge watches early voting results come in from his election night headquarters in Orem, Utah, Tuesday Aug. 15, 2017. (Steve Griffin/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP) Associated Press

Oscar Ainge, left, Caleb Worthen and Third Congressional District candidate Tanner Ainge look at the Salt Lake County voting results at the watch party in Orem, Utah, on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017. (Kelsey Brunner/The Deseret News via AP) Associated Press

Third Congressional District candidate Tanner Ainge and his wife share a moment after the Salt Lake County voting results come in at his watch party in Orem, Utah, on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017. (Kelsey Brunner/The Deseret News via AP) Associated Press

Chris Herrod, second from left, looks at election results with campaign managers Craig Frank, left, and Ken Sumsion, third from left, at a party to watch results in the Republican primary election for the 3rd Congressional District seat at the Entrata headquarters in Lehi, Utah, on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017. (Spenser Heaps/The Deseret News via AP) Associated Press

Annabelle Davis, of Provo, casts her vote Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, in Provo, Utah. The winner of a three-way Republican primary Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, in Utah will become the favorite to win the November special election and fill the congressional seat recently vacated by Jason Chaffetz. Republicans outnumber Democrats five-to-one in Utah's 3rd Congressional District, which stretches from the Salt Lake City suburbs and several ski towns southeast to Provo and Utah coal country. Associated Press

People stand in line before casting their vote at a polling place, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, in Provo, Utah. The winner of a three-way Republican primary Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, in Utah will become the favorite to win the November special election and fill the congressional seat recently vacated by Jason Chaffetz. Republicans outnumber Democrats five-to-one in Utah's 3rd Congressional District, which stretches from the Salt Lake City suburbs and several ski towns southeast to Provo and Utah coal country. Associated Press

People stand in line before casting their vote at a polling place Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, in Provo, Utah. The winner of a three-way Republican primary, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, in Utah will become the favorite to win the November special election and fill the congressional seat recently vacated by Jason Chaffetz. Republicans outnumber Democrats five-to-one in Utah's 3rd Congressional District, which stretches from the Salt Lake City suburbs and several ski towns southeast to Provo and Utah coal country. Associated Press

A man casts his vote at a polling place Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, in Provo, Utah. The winner of a three-way Republican primary, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, in Utah will become the favorite to win the November special election and fill the congressional seat recently vacated by Jason Chaffetz. Republicans outnumber Democrats five-to-one in Utah's 3rd Congressional District, which stretches from the Salt Lake City suburbs and several ski towns southeast to Provo and Utah coal country. Associated Press

Provo Mayor John Curtis celebrates after the first results come in after the polls closed during his primary election night watch party Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, in Provo, Utah. The winner of a three-way Republican primary Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, in Utah will become the favorite to win the November special election and fill the congressional seat recently vacated by Jason Chaffetz. Associated Press

Provo Mayor John Curtis receives a hug during his primary election night watch party Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, in Provo, Utah. The winner of a three-way Republican primary Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, in Utah will become the favorite to win the November special election and fill the congressional seat recently vacated by Jason Chaffetz. Associated Press

Provo Mayor John Curtis, second from the left, looks as results come in during his primary election night watch party, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, in Provo, Utah. The winner of a three-way Republican primary Tuesday in Utah will become the favorite to win the November special election and fill the congressional seat recently vacated by Jason Chaffetz. Associated Press

Provo Mayor John Curtis, second from the left, looks as results come in during his primary election night watch party, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, in Provo, Utah. The winner of a three-way Republican primary Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, in Utah will become the favorite to win the November special election and fill the congressional seat recently vacated by Jason Chaffetz. Associated Press

Provo Mayor John Curtis celebrates after winning Utah's Republican primary to fill the U.S. House seat vacated by Jason Chaffetz Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, in Provo, Utah. Curtis of Provo, defeated former state lawmaker Chris Herrod and business consultant Tanner Ainge, son of Boston Celtics president Danny Ainge. Associated Press

Provo Mayor John Curtis speaks to supporters after winning Utah's Republican primary to become the favorite to fill the U.S. House seat vacated by Jason Chaffetz Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, in Provo, Utah. The winner of a three-way Republican primary Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, in Utah will become the favorite to win the November special election and fill the congressional seat recently vacated by Jason Chaffetz. Associated Press

Provo Mayor John Curtis celebrates after winning Utah's Republican primary to become the favorite to fill the U.S. House seat vacated by Jason Chaffetz Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, in Provo, Utah. Curtis of Provo, defeated former state lawmaker Chris Herrod and business consultant Tanner Ainge, son of Boston Celtics president Danny Ainge. Associated Press

Provo Mayor John Curtis, right center, celebrates after winning Utah's Republican primary to become the favorite to fill the U.S. House seat vacated by Jason Chaffetz Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, in Provo, Utah. Curtis of Provo, defeated former state lawmaker Chris Herrod and business consultant Tanner Ainge, son of Boston Celtics president Danny Ainge. Associated Press

Provo Mayor John Curtis celebrates with his family after winning Utah's Republican primary to fill the U.S. House seat vacated by Jason Chaffetz Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, in Provo, Utah. Curtis, of Provo, defeated former state lawmaker Chris Herrod and business consultant Tanner Ainge, son of Boston Celtics president Danny Ainge. Associated Press

Provo Mayor John Curtis kisses his wife Sue during his celebration after winning Utah's Republican primary to become the favorite to fill the U.S. House seat vacated by Jason Chaffetz, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, in Provo, Utah. Curtis defeated former state lawmaker Chris Herrod and business consultant Tanner Ainge, son of Boston Celtics president Danny Ainge. Associated Press

Provo Mayor John Curtis celebrates after winning Utah's Republican primary to fill the U.S. House seat vacated by Jason Chaffetz Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, in Provo, Utah. Curtis of Provo, defeated former state lawmaker Chris Herrod and business consultant Tanner Ainge, son of Boston Celtics president Danny Ainge. Associated Press

SALT LAKE CITY -- A Utah mayor overcame nearly $1 million in attacks from out-of-state groups to win a three-way Republican primary in a race to fill a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives vacated by Jason Chaffetz.

Tuesday's win puts Provo Mayor John Curtis on an easy path toward victory in the November special election. Republicans outnumber Democrats 5-to-1 in Utah's 3rd Congressional District. Chaffetz represented the district until he abruptly resigned in June, citing a desire to spend more time with family.

Utah's special election is one of seven this year to fill vacancies in the U.S. House and Senate, five of which opened up when elected officials took posts in President Donald Trump's administration.

Chaffetz, a five-term Republican, carved out a reputation for using the House Oversight committee he chaired to run aggressive investigations of Hillary Clinton before the 2016 presidential elections. He's since taken a role as a Fox News commentator.

His departure opened up a congressional seat in an area that stretches from the Salt Lake City suburbs and several ski towns southeast to Provo and coal country.

The three Republicans running to replace him carved out nuanced stances toward Trump that were emblematic of the divisions roiling the GOP under the president.

Curtis, who drew support from the GOP's more moderate flank, was the only candidate who didn't vote for Trump, saying he had significant moral concerns about supporting the billionaire businessman.

Tanner Ainge, the Sarah Palin-endorsed son of Boston Celtics president Danny Ainge, said he voted for Trump because he always votes for the Republican candidate in presidential elections.

Chris Herrod, a former state lawmaker backed by Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, was the most vocal supporter of Trump, having spoken at a rally for the president.

However, all three candidates said they support the president's agenda, including plans to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexican border and repeal the Affordable Care Act.

Unofficial results show Curtis as the victor after his opponents split support from more conservative Republicans.

The 57-year-old used his victory speech Tuesday to decry the heavy outside spending, which usually isn't seen in primary races in overwhelmingly Republican Utah.

"I've got a message to those PACs in Washington, D.C. and those special interests: This is my town, this is my district. Go home. You wasted your money," Curtis said.

As supporters erupted into cheers at his Provo election night party, Curtis said in a phone interview with The Associated Press that his victory showed that voters liked his positive campaign.

"It was Utah-based, Utah-principled, Utah-endorsed. That's what they want," Curtis said. "They didn't like the negativity."

Herrod, a 51-year-old known for strict immigration positions, wasn't ready to concede Tuesday night, holding out hope for tens of thousands of ballots not yet counted in the county with the most voters.

Ainge, a 33-year-old first-time candidate, conceded earlier in the evening and said he was glad the district would be represented by someone with a business background like Curtis.

Curtis was known as mayor for helping to negotiate a deal for Google to take over the city's troubled fiber-optic system. But he was dogged in the primary by questions about whether he was really a Republican, having led a county Democratic party and run in 2000 as a Democrat for the state Legislature.

Curtis has said he had a "fling on the dark side," but noted that Ronald Reagan, Trump and Chaffetz were all Democrats at one point.

Ada Wilson, a 59-year-old Republican homemaker from Orem, said Curtis' stint across the aisle was one of the reasons she voted for him. Wilson said it shows Curtis can work in a bipartisan way to get things done.

"I think he acknowledges that being Republican with an 'R' by your name does not automatically make you a keeper of all the answers," she said.

David Muir, the city treasurer for the Salt Lake City suburb of Cottonwood Heights, said he voted for Curtis because of his experience running a city and that he wasn't worried about Curtis' Democratic past.

Curtis's win marked another key test of Utah's relatively new dual-track system for nominating political candidates, which allows candidates to bypass a conservative group of GOP delegates and instead compete for the votes of a larger, more moderate group of Republicans.

Several hundred GOP delegates backed Herrod, which allowed him to advance to the primary election. Curtis and Ainge earned their spots on the ballot by collecting voter signatures. The system was added after then-Sen. Bob Bennett, a longtime Republican, lost re-election in 2010 to tea-party backed Mike Lee.

Curtis moves on to face a well-funded Democratic opponent who initially announced her intent to challenge Chaffetz in 2018 but now is a candidate in November's special election. Dr. Kathryn Allen socked away more than half a million dollars after she called out Chaffetz earlier this year for his comments suggesting people should spend money on health care instead of iPhones.

Allen released a statement late Tuesday congratulating Curtis and vowing to keep her campaign positive.

Several third-party candidates are also running in November, including Jim Bennett, the son of the late former Sen. Bob Bennett.

Jim Bennett, the first candidate of a new centrist United Utah Party, congratulated Curtis but said in a statement that as a good man, Curtis should feel uncomfortable in the "Party of Trump."

Associated Press writer Brady McCombs contributed to this report.