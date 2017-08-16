Utah mayor shrugs off attacks, wins GOP primary for US House

-
Provo Mayor John Curtis celebrates after winning Utah's Republican primary to fill the U.S. House seat vacated by Jason Chaffetz Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, in Provo, Utah. Curtis of Provo, defeated former state lawmaker Chris Herrod and business consultant Tanner Ainge, son of Boston Celtics president Danny Ainge.
Associated Press
-
Provo Mayor John Curtis kisses his wife Sue during his celebration after winning Utah's Republican primary to become the favorite to fill the U.S. House seat vacated by Jason Chaffetz, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, in Provo, Utah. Curtis defeated former state lawmaker Chris Herrod and business consultant Tanner Ainge, son of Boston Celtics president Danny Ainge.
Associated Press
-
Provo Mayor John Curtis celebrates with his family after winning Utah's Republican primary to fill the U.S. House seat vacated by Jason Chaffetz Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, in Provo, Utah. Curtis, of Provo, defeated former state lawmaker Chris Herrod and business consultant Tanner Ainge, son of Boston Celtics president Danny Ainge.
Associated Press
-
Provo Mayor John Curtis, right center, celebrates after winning Utah's Republican primary to become the favorite to fill the U.S. House seat vacated by Jason Chaffetz Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, in Provo, Utah. Curtis of Provo, defeated former state lawmaker Chris Herrod and business consultant Tanner Ainge, son of Boston Celtics president Danny Ainge.
Associated Press
-
Provo Mayor John Curtis celebrates after winning Utah's Republican primary to become the favorite to fill the U.S. House seat vacated by Jason Chaffetz Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, in Provo, Utah. Curtis of Provo, defeated former state lawmaker Chris Herrod and business consultant Tanner Ainge, son of Boston Celtics president Danny Ainge.
Associated Press
-
Provo Mayor John Curtis speaks to supporters after winning Utah's Republican primary to become the favorite to fill the U.S. House seat vacated by Jason Chaffetz Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, in Provo, Utah. The winner of a three-way Republican primary Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, in Utah will become the favorite to win the November special election and fill the congressional seat recently vacated by Jason Chaffetz.
Associated Press
-
Provo Mayor John Curtis celebrates after winning Utah's Republican primary to fill the U.S. House seat vacated by Jason Chaffetz Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, in Provo, Utah. Curtis of Provo, defeated former state lawmaker Chris Herrod and business consultant Tanner Ainge, son of Boston Celtics president Danny Ainge.
Associated Press
-
Provo Mayor John Curtis, second from the left, looks as results come in during his primary election night watch party, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, in Provo, Utah. The winner of a three-way Republican primary Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, in Utah will become the favorite to win the November special election and fill the congressional seat recently vacated by Jason Chaffetz.
Associated Press
-
Provo Mayor John Curtis, second from the left, looks as results come in during his primary election night watch party, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, in Provo, Utah. The winner of a three-way Republican primary Tuesday in Utah will become the favorite to win the November special election and fill the congressional seat recently vacated by Jason Chaffetz.
Associated Press
-
Provo Mayor John Curtis receives a hug during his primary election night watch party Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, in Provo, Utah. The winner of a three-way Republican primary Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, in Utah will become the favorite to win the November special election and fill the congressional seat recently vacated by Jason Chaffetz.
Associated Press
-
Provo Mayor John Curtis celebrates after the first results come in after the polls closed during his primary election night watch party Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, in Provo, Utah. The winner of a three-way Republican primary Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, in Utah will become the favorite to win the November special election and fill the congressional seat recently vacated by Jason Chaffetz.
Associated Press
-
A man casts his vote at a polling place Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, in Provo, Utah. The winner of a three-way Republican primary, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, in Utah will become the favorite to win the November special election and fill the congressional seat recently vacated by Jason Chaffetz. Republicans outnumber Democrats five-to-one in Utah's 3rd Congressional District, which stretches from the Salt Lake City suburbs and several ski towns southeast to Provo and Utah coal country.
Associated Press
-
People stand in line before casting their vote at a polling place Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, in Provo, Utah. The winner of a three-way Republican primary, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, in Utah will become the favorite to win the November special election and fill the congressional seat recently vacated by Jason Chaffetz. Republicans outnumber Democrats five-to-one in Utah's 3rd Congressional District, which stretches from the Salt Lake City suburbs and several ski towns southeast to Provo and Utah coal country.
Associated Press
-
People stand in line before casting their vote at a polling place, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, in Provo, Utah. The winner of a three-way Republican primary Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, in Utah will become the favorite to win the November special election and fill the congressional seat recently vacated by Jason Chaffetz. Republicans outnumber Democrats five-to-one in Utah's 3rd Congressional District, which stretches from the Salt Lake City suburbs and several ski towns southeast to Provo and Utah coal country.
Associated Press
-
Annabelle Davis, of Provo, casts her vote Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, in Provo, Utah. The winner of a three-way Republican primary Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, in Utah will become the favorite to win the November special election and fill the congressional seat recently vacated by Jason Chaffetz. Republicans outnumber Democrats five-to-one in Utah's 3rd Congressional District, which stretches from the Salt Lake City suburbs and several ski towns southeast to Provo and Utah coal country.
Associated Press
-
Chris Herrod, second from left, looks at election results with campaign managers Craig Frank, left, and Ken Sumsion, third from left, at a party to watch results in the Republican primary election for the 3rd Congressional District seat at the Entrata headquarters in Lehi, Utah, on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017. (Spenser Heaps/The Deseret News via AP)
Associated Press
-
Third Congressional District candidate Tanner Ainge and his wife share a moment after the Salt Lake County voting results come in at his watch party in Orem, Utah, on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017. (Kelsey Brunner/The Deseret News via AP)
Associated Press
-
Oscar Ainge, left, Caleb Worthen and Third Congressional District candidate Tanner Ainge look at the Salt Lake County voting results at the watch party in Orem, Utah, on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017. (Kelsey Brunner/The Deseret News via AP)
Associated Press
-
Third Congressional District candidate Tanner Ainge watches early voting results come in from his election night headquarters in Orem, Utah, Tuesday Aug. 15, 2017. (Steve Griffin/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP)
Associated Press
-
As he waits for primary results Third Congressional District candidate Tanner Ainge talks with his sister, Ashley Lesueur, as his father Danny Ainge holds the phone at his election night headquarters in Orem, Utah, Tuesday August 15, 2017. (Steve Griffin/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP)
Associated Press
-
Utah's 3rd Congressional District candidate Tanner Ainge walks in the hallway outside his election night headquarters as he waits for results in the primary on election in Orem, Utah, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017. (Steve Griffin/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP)
Associated Press
-
Former state Rep. Chris Herrod, center, sits between his campaign managers Craig Frank, left, and Ken Sumsion, right, as the three watch the polls Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, on election night in Lehi, Utah. Registered Republican voters in the 3rd Congressional District will decide whether Herrod, Provo Mayor John Curtis, or businessman Tanner Ainge moves forward to the general election. The winner takes on Democrat Kathie Allen and the United Utah Party's Jim Bennett, as well as a handful of independent and third-party candidates, on Nov. 7. (Leah Hogsten/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP)
Associated Press
-
Former state Rep. Chris Herrod arrives at his party headquarters on election night in Lehi, Utah on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017. Registered Republican voters in the 3rd Congressional District will decide whether Herrod, Provo Mayor John Curtis, or businessman Tanner Ainge moves forward to the general election. The winner takes on Democrat Kathie Allen and the United Utah Party's Jim Bennett, as well as a handful of independent and third-party candidates, on Nov. 7. (Leah Hogsten/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP)
Associated Press
-
Former state Rep. Chris Herrod arrives at his headquarters on election night in Lehi, Utah on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017. Registered Republican voters in the 3rd Congressional District will decide whether Herrod, Provo Mayor John Curtis, or businessman Tanner Ainge moves forward to the general election. The winner takes on Democrat Kathie Allen and the United Utah Party's Jim Bennett, as well as a handful of independent and third-party candidates, on Nov. 7. (Leah Hogsten/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP)
Associated Press
-
Chris Herrod listens to a live feed of John Curtis giving a victory speech before giving a television interview at a party to watch results in the Republican primary election for the 3rd Congressional District seat at the Entrata headquarters in Lehi, Utah, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017. (Spenser Heaps/The Deseret News via AP)
Associated Press
-
FILE - This July 28, 2017, file photo, Republican candidate John Curtis speaks during a debate, in Provo, Utah. A primary contest between three Republicans running for a Utah congressional seat held by Jason Chaffetz has tightened ahead of Tuesday's election, the winner of which is expected to cruise to victory in November's special election.
Associated Press
-
FILE - This May 20, 2017, file photo, U.S. Rep. Jason Chaffetz waves to the Utah GOP Convention while his wife Julie looks on in Sandy, Utah. A primary contest between three Republicans running for a Utah congressional seat held by Jason Chaffetz has tightened ahead of Tuesday's election, the winner of which is expected to cruise to victory in November's special election. Republicans outnumber Democrats five-to-one in Utah's 3rd Congressional District, which Chaffetz held before resigning this summer, citing a desire to be with his family.
Associated Press
-
In this Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, photo, David Muir, a 58-year-old longtime Republican, casts his vote in Cottonwood Heights, Utah. Muir said that he cast his ballot early for John Curtis, because he thinks his experience running local government makes him more qualified than the other two. Three GOP candidates hoping to replace Jason Chaffetz in Congress will face off in a special election Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017.
Associated Press
-
FILE - This July 28, 2017, file photo, Republican candidate Chris Herrod speaks during a debate, in Provo, Utah. A primary contest between three Republicans running for a Utah congressional seat held by Jason Chaffetz has tightened ahead of Tuesday's election, the winner of which is expected to cruise to victory in November's special election.
Associated Press
-
FILE - This July 28, 2017, file photo, Republican candidate Tanner Ainge speaks during a debate, in Provo, Utah. A primary contest between three Republicans running for a Utah congressional seat held by Jason Chaffetz has tightened ahead of Tuesday's election, the winner of which is expected to cruise to victory in November's special election.
Associated Press
-
This Aug. 8, 2017, photo, Ada Wilson, a 59-year-old Republican from Orem, holds John Curtis posters after a town hall in Salt Lake City. Three GOP candidates hoping to replace Jason Chaffetz in Congress will face off in a special election Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017.
Associated Press
-
In this Aug. 7, 2017, photo, David Nelson, center, a pharmaceutical representative from Salem, Utah, looks on during a fundraiser for Tannner Ainge in Orem, Utah. Nelson, said he thinks Curtis' Democratic past shows he's not a conservative. Nelson said it's "OK" that Ainge hasn't held public office, and he's voting for the younger candidate because of his "business-minded" outlook. Three GOP candidates hoping to replace Jason Chaffetz in Congress will face off in a special election Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017.
Associated Press