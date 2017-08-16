Breaking News Bar
 
UK actor Daniel Craig confirms he will play James Bond again

Associated Press
LONDON -- Daniel Craig couldn't quite give up the fast cars, martinis and camera pens.

The British actor has confirmed, as widely expected, that he'll play James Bond in the franchise's next film, due out in 2019.

The 49-year old actor told Stephen Colbert on Tuesday night's "Late Show" that it will likely be his last time playing 007, and that he hopes to "go out on a high note." Craig has played Bond four times- "Casino Royale," ''Quantum Of Solace," ''Skyfall" and "Spectre."

He had previously suggested he wasn't at all that interested being Bond again, saying he would rather "slit his wrists." More recently, he explained on U.S. radio station Magic that he was weighing up "personal decisions."

He told Colbert he "couldn't be happier," to reprise the role.

