Indiana
posted: 8/16/2017 7:00 AM

Police: 2 injured during fight at Indiana State Fair

Associated Press
INDIANAPOLIS -- Police say a woman cut two people during a fight at the Indiana State Fair, leaving them with what authorities described as minor injuries.

State police Sgt. Stephen Wheeles says the altercation between two groups took place about 9 p.m. Tuesday in the midway area of the fair in Indianapolis. He says a 24-year-old woman was arrested and those injured had superficial wounds that were treated at the scene.

The woman used what police said was a box-cutter-style knife during the fight.

Around the same time, two young people were struck by a hit-and-run driver at the fairgrounds. Wheeles says it wasn't related to the fight. The car involved was found, but the driver fled. Wheeles says injuries were minor and didn't require hospital treatment.

The fair runs through Sunday.

