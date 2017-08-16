2nd man charged with murder in South Bend double slaying

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Authorities say a second man has been charged with murder in a shooting during which two people were killed.

The St. Joseph County prosecutor's office on Tuesday charged 34-year-old Joshua Sage with two counts of murder in the shooting, which investigators say stemmed from a drug deal. He was wounded in the shooting and is jailed without bond. Records say he's getting a court-appointed lawyer.

The prosecutor's office earlier charged 40-year-old Ronald Snyder with two counts of murder. He and Sage both also face methamphetamine dealing charges. Another man arrested after the Aug. 2 shooting also faces methamphetamine and gun charges.

Police found 29-year-old Damon Bethel dead at the scene and 25-year-old Anton James Jr. dead inside a vehicle that had crashed several blocks away. A passenger also was hospitalized.