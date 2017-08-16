Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 8/16/2017 10:26 PM

LL Bean boosting production of iconic boot

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • FILE - In this March 16, 2016, file photo, shoppers exit the L.L. Bean retail store in Freeport, Maine. L.L. Bean hopes to give the boot to backlogs of its most iconic product. The Maine-based retailer is expanding production to keep up with demand for its leather-and-rubber âduck bootâ with a new manufacturing center thatâs being unveiled Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017. The company also plans to hire more than 100 additional production workers at two locations in Maine.

    FILE - In this March 16, 2016, file photo, shoppers exit the L.L. Bean retail store in Freeport, Maine. L.L. Bean hopes to give the boot to backlogs of its most iconic product. The Maine-based retailer is expanding production to keep up with demand for its leather-and-rubber âduck bootâ with a new manufacturing center thatâs being unveiled Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017. The company also plans to hire more than 100 additional production workers at two locations in Maine.
    Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

LEWISTON, Maine -- L.L. Bean hopes to give the boot to backlogs of its most iconic product.

The Maine-based retailer is expanding production to keep up with demand for its leather-and-rubber "duck boot" with a new manufacturing center being unveiled Thursday.

Annual sales have grown from fewer than 100,000 a decade ago to this year's projection of 750,000 pairs. The company hopes to hit the 1 million mark next year.

The Bean boots are made in Brunswick and in Lewiston.

In Lewiston, the 106,000-square-foot (9,847-square-meter) facility doubles production space.

L.L. Bean plans to hire an additional 160 manufacturing workers in Lewiston and Brunswick.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account