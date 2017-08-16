LL Bean boosting production of iconic boot

FILE - In this March 16, 2016, file photo, shoppers exit the L.L. Bean retail store in Freeport, Maine. L.L. Bean hopes to give the boot to backlogs of its most iconic product. The Maine-based retailer is expanding production to keep up with demand for its leather-and-rubber âduck bootâ with a new manufacturing center thatâs being unveiled Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017. The company also plans to hire more than 100 additional production workers at two locations in Maine. Associated Press

LEWISTON, Maine -- L.L. Bean hopes to give the boot to backlogs of its most iconic product.

The Maine-based retailer is expanding production to keep up with demand for its leather-and-rubber "duck boot" with a new manufacturing center being unveiled Thursday.

Annual sales have grown from fewer than 100,000 a decade ago to this year's projection of 750,000 pairs. The company hopes to hit the 1 million mark next year.

The Bean boots are made in Brunswick and in Lewiston.

In Lewiston, the 106,000-square-foot (9,847-square-meter) facility doubles production space.

L.L. Bean plans to hire an additional 160 manufacturing workers in Lewiston and Brunswick.