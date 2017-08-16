Breaking News Bar
 
Calvin Harris to perform at Rihanna's Diamond Ball charity

By MESFIN FEKADU
NEW YORK -- The writer and producer of Rihanna's hit "We Found Love" is set to perform at her charity event in New York next month.

Rihanna said Wednesday that Scottish DJ-producer Calvin Harris will join fellow performer Kendrick Lamar and host Dave Chappelle on Sept. 14 for her third Diamond Ball.

Her organization, The Clara Lionel Foundation, is holding the event at Cipriani Wall Street.

Rihanna and Harris' "We Found Love" won them a Grammy Award in 2013. The performers also collaborated on last year's hit "This Is What You Came For."

Harris' other dance-flavored hits include "Summer" and "Sweet Nothing."

Rihanna founded The Clara Lionel Foundation in 2012 in honor of her grandparents Clara and Lionel Braithwaite. The foundation promotes education and arts globally.

