Grain mixed, livestock mixed

CHICAGO -- Grain futures were mixed Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Sept delivery was lower 1.40 cents at $4.28 a bushel; Sept corn was down .60 cent at $3.5440 a bushel; Sept oats lost .40 cent at $2.5860 a bushel while Sept soybeans was down 1.40 cents to $9.2020 a bushel.

Beef lower and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

August live cattle was .70 cent lower at $1.0935 a pound; August feeder cattle lost 1.05 cents at $1.4430 a pound; October lean hogs was .28 cent higher at $.7080 a pound.