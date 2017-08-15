Breaking News Bar
 
posted: 8/15/2017 7:00 AM

Zimbabwe's first lady accused of assault in South Africa

Associated Press
JOHANNESBURG -- South Africa's police minister says the wife of Zimbabwe's president has handed herself over to police after being accused of assaulting a young woman Sunday night.

Local news outlet eNCA reports that Grace Mugabe is due to appear in court Tuesday afternoon.

Mugabe is "not under arrest because she cooperated and handed herself over," Minister of Police Fikile Mbalula said in a video posted by an eNCA reporter on Twitter.

Twenty-year-old Gabriella Engels has accused Mugabe of assaulting her while she was visiting Mugabe's sons in a hotel room in an upscale Johannesburg suburb. She claims the first lady's bodyguards stood by and watched as Mugabe attacked her.

Engels posted several photos on social media showing a gash in her forehead, which she calls a result of the alleged encounter.

