Gravely injured in restaurant attack out of danger

Police officers block a road approaching the town of Sept-Sorts, about 65 kilometers (40 miles) east of Paris, France after an incident when a driver slammed his car into the sidewalk cafe of a pizza restaurant, Monday, Aug. 14, 2017. Associated Press

PARIS -- The Paris hospitals authority says five people, including a 3-year-old boy, who were gravely injured when a man deliberately rammed his car into a busy pizzeria east of Paris are out of immediate danger.

Police are investigating the motives of the attack on Monday night that killed an adolescent girl. The local prosecutor said the man's actions in the dinnertime attack in the town of Sept-Sorts were clearly deliberate, but apparently not terrorism-related.

The Paris hospitals authority said Tuesday that it treated five gravely injured victims, including the 3-year-old who was flown by helicopter to France's premier children's hospital, in the French capital.

The driver was immediately arrested and was believed to be under the influence of drugs - and possibly suicidal.