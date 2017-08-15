Breaking News Bar
 
Indiana
posted: 8/15/2017 7:00 AM

Spill at FedEx facility in Indianapolis sickens some workers

Associated Press
INDIANAPOLIS -- Authorities say a spill at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis has sickened several employees.

Crews responded early Tuesday following the spill of a powdery material that's used as a sealant and the facility was partially evacuated.

Authorities say five people were taken to health care facilities for treatment, but they're expected to be OK. They got sick as cleanup efforts took place.

The spill reportedly happened when a forklift hit a pallet that contained the material. The FedEx facility was open on Tuesday following the spill.

