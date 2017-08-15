Breaking News Bar
 
News
posted: 8/15/2017 7:00 AM

German carrier Air Berlin filing for bankruptcy

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

BERLIN -- Struggling German carrier Air BerLin says it's filing for bankruptcy after its main shareholder, Abu Dhabi-based Etihad, said it would make no more financing available.

The Economy Ministry and Transport Ministry said Tuesday in a statement that the airline would get a loan of 150 million euros ($177 million) so that it can continue flights for the time being.

The ministries say "we're in a time when many tens of thousands of travelers and vacationers are in multiple international holiday spots. The return flights of these travelers back to Germany with Air Berlin would not have been otherwise possible."

The airline, which didn't answer calls, said in a statement that after Etihad pulled funding, it "came to the conclusion that there was no further positive way ahead for Air Berlin."

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account