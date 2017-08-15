Breaking News Bar
 
Politics
posted: 8/15/2017 7:00 AM

Hillary Clinton's pastor plagiarized prayer at heart of book

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
By RACHEL ZOLL
Associated Press
 
 

NEW YORK -- Hillary Clinton's pastor admits he plagiarized part of the prayer he sent her the day after she lost the presidential election.

The prayer is at the heart of a new book published Tuesday by the Rev. Bill Shillady of the United Methodist Church. It's a collection of the devotionals he emailed Clinton during the campaign.

Shillady said he was "stunned" to learn of the similarities between his prayer and a blog post by the Rev. Matt Deuel of Mission Point Community Church in Warsaw, Indiana.

Shillady says he has apologized to Deuel and will give the Indiana pastor full credit. His publisher, Abingdon Press, says it believes the similarities between the two prayers were unintentional.

Clinton is scheduled to appear with Shillady at a September 7 event in New York.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account