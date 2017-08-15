Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 8/15/2017 9:27 AM

The Latest: Portugal's premier: Thoughts with tree victims

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Emergency services move an injured person to an ambulance after a tree fell on a a large crowd gathered as part of a traditional religious festival in the outskirts of Funchal, the capital of Madeira island, Portugal. Portuguese media has reported that several people have died crushed by the falling tree. (Catarina Nunes/Diario de Noticias da Madeira, via AP)

    Emergency services move an injured person to an ambulance after a tree fell on a a large crowd gathered as part of a traditional religious festival in the outskirts of Funchal, the capital of Madeira island, Portugal. Portuguese media has reported that several people have died crushed by the falling tree. (Catarina Nunes/Diario de Noticias da Madeira, via AP)
    Associated Press

  • A fallen tree is seen at the scene where the tree fell on a a large crowd gathered as part of a traditional religious festival in the outskirts of Funchal, the capital of Madeira island, Portugal. Portuguese media has reported that several people have died crushed by the falling tree. (Catarina Nunes/Diario de Noticias da Madeira, via AP)

    A fallen tree is seen at the scene where the tree fell on a a large crowd gathered as part of a traditional religious festival in the outskirts of Funchal, the capital of Madeira island, Portugal. Portuguese media has reported that several people have died crushed by the falling tree. (Catarina Nunes/Diario de Noticias da Madeira, via AP)
    Associated Press

  • An ambulance attends the scene after a tree fell on a large crowd gathered as part of a traditional religious festival in the outskirts of Funchal, the capital of Madeira island, Portugal. Portuguese media has reported that several people have died crushed by the falling tree. (Catarina Nunes/Diario de Noticias da Madeira, via AP)

    An ambulance attends the scene after a tree fell on a large crowd gathered as part of a traditional religious festival in the outskirts of Funchal, the capital of Madeira island, Portugal. Portuguese media has reported that several people have died crushed by the falling tree. (Catarina Nunes/Diario de Noticias da Madeira, via AP)
    Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

LISBON, Portugal -- The Latest on the fallen tree on Portuguese island of Madeira (all times local):

4:20 p.m.

Portugal's prime minister has expressed his condolences for the victims of a falling tree on the island of Madeira.

Portuguese media were giving different death tolls. RTP public television reported that up to 11 people have died and 35 injured when the tree fell during an annual religious festival near the city of Funchal. TSF radio says there are two fatalities and 10 injured.

Prime Minister Antonio Costa tweeted that "I express my condolences for the victims of the accident in Madeira."

He added that his "thoughts are with the family and friends of the victims."

Costa said that the central government has made contact with local authorities on the island to offer its support. He said that "the government has provided medical support given the high number of victims."

___

2:10 p.m.

Portuguese media has reported that several people have died when they were crushed by a falling tree on the island of Madeira.

RTP public television has shown images of emergency workers gathered under a group of tall trees near Funchal on the Atlantic island.

Portuguese media are giving different death counts. RTP says 10 people have perished, while TSF radio says there are two fatalities.

The tree apparently fell while a large crowd was gathered as part of a traditional religious festival.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account