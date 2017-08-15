The Latest: Driver who rammed pizzeria says was suicidal

Police officers block a road approaching the town of Sept-Sorts, about 65 kilometers (40 miles) east of Paris, France after an incident when a driver slammed his car into the sidewalk cafe of a pizza restaurant, Monday, Aug. 14, 2017. Associated Press

PARIS -- The Latest on the car that rammed into a pizzeria outside Paris (all times local):

4:45 p.m.

A French prosecutor says a security guard who consumed drugs and medicines before deliberately ramming his powerful car into a crowded pizzeria east of Paris, killing an adolescent girl, showed signs of paranoia, believing that he was being persecuted and followed.

Prosecutor Eric de Valroger told a press conference Tuesday that it remains unclear whether the 32-year-old security guard intended to kill when he rammed his BMW on Monday night into the restaurant in the town of Sept-Sorts that was crowded with about 30 people.

The prosecutor said the suspect - facing aggravated murder charges - told investigators that he had no beef with the owner of the restaurant and that he didn't know his victims.

The prosecutor said the man simply described the restaurant as an easy and unprotected target for his as-yet unexplained act.

___

4:30 p.m.

A French prosecutor says tests showed that a security guard had consumed drugs but no alcohol before he deliberately rammed his powerful car into a crowded pizzeria east of Paris, killing an adolescent girl.

Prosecutor Eric de Valroger said the 32-year-old unmarried man described himself as being out of control when he rammed his BMW into the restaurant in Sept-Sorts. About 30 clients were there at time, both inside and on a terrace outside.

The prosecutor told a news conference Tuesday that a 44-year-old woman who was among the gravely injured is still in danger. But others, including a 3-year-old boy who was flown by helicopter to a Paris children's hospital, are out of immediate danger.

The boy's adolescent sister was killed. The prosecutor said their father was also injured.

___

3:30 p.m.

A security guard who deliberately rammed his powerful car into a crowded pizzeria east of Paris, killing an adolescent girl, told investigators that he was suicidal and had consumed large amounts of medicines.

Prosecutor Eric de Valroger told a press conference Tuesday that the driver offered "very complicated, confused" explanations for his act on Monday night. The official again ruled out terrorism as a motive.

He said the man had a previous conviction for drunk driving and told investigators that he was a habitual drug user, having started to abuse drugs since the age of nine.

___

10:45 a.m.

The Paris hospitals authority says five people, including a 3-year-old boy, who were gravely injured when a man deliberately rammed his car into a busy pizzeria east of Paris are out of immediate danger.

Police are investigating the motives of the attack on Monday night that killed an adolescent girl. The local prosecutor said the man's actions in the dinnertime attack in the town of Sept-Sorts were clearly deliberate, but apparently not terrorism-related.

The Paris hospitals authority said Tuesday that it treated five gravely injured victims, including the 3-year-old who was flown by helicopter to France's premier children's hospital, in the French capital.

The driver was immediately arrested and was believed to be under the influence of drugs - and possibly suicidal.