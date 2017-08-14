LEADING OFF: Stanton HR streak, Porcello goes for 3 in row

Los Angeles Dodgers' Justin Turner watches his three-run home run against the San Diego Padres during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Los Angeles, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017. Associated Press

Miami Marlins' Giancarlo Stanton hits a two-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants, Monday, Aug. 14, 2017, in Miami. Associated Press

A look at what's happening all around the majors Tuesday:

___

STREAKING STANTON

Giancarlo Stanton has homered in five straight games for the Marlins and leads the majors with 43. He's already set the Miami record for homers in a season, topping Gary Sheffield's 42 in 1996.

Stanton has hit 22 home runs in his last 34 games. He takes aim on the Giants once again when the series continues at Marlins Park.

PORCELLO TRIO?

Boston righty Rick Porcello tries to win his third straight start when the Cardinals visit Fenway Park. At 6-14 with a 4.63 ERA, Porcello hasn't been able to duplicate the success he enjoyed last year in taking the Cy Young Award. The AL East-leading Red Sox are hoping he can recapture some of that winning form down the stretch.

VERLANDER QUARTET?

Justin Verlander is trying to win four straight starts for the first time in four years. The Tigers star, who is scheduled to start at Texas, allowed one run over eight scoreless innings against Pittsburgh last Wednesday. He has given up only two runs over 21 innings his last three starts (Houston, Baltimore and the Pirates).

The last time the 2011 AL Cy Young and AL MVP winner won four straight starts was midway through the 2013 season. Verlander is 4-1 with a 3.19 ERA in six road starts against the Rangers. He beat them in Detroit earlier this season with seven solid innings.

HEADY HODGES

It will be Gil Hodges Bobblehead Night at Dodger Stadium when Los Angeles hosts the Chicago White Sox. Hodges played in seven World Series for the Dodgers - six times in Brooklyn and also in 1959 when they beat the White Sox for their first championship in LA. An eight-time All-Star, the first baseman hit 370 home runs and, having also managed the 1969 Miracle Mets to their first title, has several supporters who believe he should be posthumously voted into the Hall of Fame.

Alex Wood (14-1) starts for the Dodgers. At 83-34, a win would put them 50 games over .500.