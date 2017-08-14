Breaking News Bar
 
Illinois
Petersburg's Hand of Fate to produce Ill. bicentennial beer

Associated Press
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- A Petersburg brewer has won the Illinois Bicentennial Craft Beer Competition.


Hand of Fate Brewing Co. will now create the recipe and brew the official beer for the Prairie State's bicentennial, set to kick off in late fall.

Gov. Bruce Rauner announced the results Sunday at the Illinois State Fair .

Rauner says he's thrilled for Hand of Fate and is "proud of the booming Illinois craft brew industry." He says there are more than 180 craft brewers in the state. That's more than double the number in 2013.

Hand of Fate owner and brewer Mike Allison says it's an honor to be "part of Illinois history and represent our industry."

A panel of three expert judges in a blind taste test and fair visitors sampling 19 varieties chose the winner.

