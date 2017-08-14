Support group for widows offers companionship in Kokomo

KOKOMO, Ind. -- When a spouse passes away, it can be difficult to sit down at a dining room table night after night, meal after meal. That's why Mental Health America offers a group for women who have lost their husbands.

The Widow to Widow support group consists of both new and seasoned members who just want some company when they sit down to eat or play cards.

The group meets a few times a week - Tuesdays and Saturdays, and some of the members gather on Sundays as well. They visit different restaurants and play card games together and provide each other with companionship.

When Thelma Roe's husband passed away recently, she got into the habit of sitting down at her table to eat by herself, and it got old pretty quick.

"(My husband) passed away in January, and then it was about June and I was thinking 'Is this the way it's going to be?'" Roe said, adding that she knew it was time to find a group to connect with.

Members aren't expected to talk about their spouses passing away, though Rosemary Griffis, president of the group, said the women are welcome to talk about their situation if they'd like to.

The group has existed for almost 30 years, said Cindy Campbell, administrative assistant for Mental Health America of Howard County.

Mari Lynda Bennett joined the group in the early 1990s, and she's been attending ever since. During that time, she's seen the group change in several ways; she's seen members pass away and she's seen new members join.

The group used to go on out-of-town trips, but anymore they tend to stay in Kokomo. They still try to plan a few outings every year, and they always try to do something special for Christmas.

Like many, Mari Lynda first heard about the group through the newspaper. She is considered the Sunshine Lady of the group, sending out cards to everyone on their birthdays. She said she doesn't usually go out to lunch with the group on Tuesdays, but she almost always attends for cards on Saturdays.

The newest member, Joan Grover, found out about the group through her neighbor, Doris Harvey, who is also a member. Grover joined about a month ago, and she said she loves it so far.

"I thought she would be a great person for our group," Harvey said. "She's friendly and outgoing, so I asked her one day if she'd like to go out with us, and she said sure. And I'm glad she did."

"I'm glad I did, too," Grover said. "The ladies were just very sweet and very welcoming. They made me feel welcomed and happy. They're a great group."

Campbell said Mental Health America of Howard County would consider starting a group for widowers, depending on the interest from men in the community.

