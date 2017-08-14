Breaking News Bar
 
Illinois protests challenge racism after Virginia violence

Associated Press
CHICAGO -- Hundreds of people marched in Chicago as part of efforts to take a stand against racism in response to a white supremacist rally that spiraled into deadly violence in Virginia.

Sunday's march in Chicago started at Millennium Park and continued to near Trump Tower. No arrests were reported.

The Chicago Tribune reports Kate Mauldin of Chicago was among those at the protest. She held a sign that read "My grandpa fought Nazis so I wouldn't have to," She said both of her grandfathers fought in World War II and says: "I can't imagine what they would think today."

In Springfield, The State Journal-Register reports hundreds of people chanted "racism is wrong," ''white supremacy is unacceptable" and "we won't tolerate it here" during a Sunday vigil.

