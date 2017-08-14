Breaking News Bar
 
Indiana
Competitive eater gobbles up ice cream at Indiana fair

Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

INDIANAPOLIS -- Competitive eater Miki Sudo downed a heaping helping of ice cream at the Indiana State Fair to set a new mark for gobbling up the cool treat.


The Indianapolis Star reports the Las Vegas woman ate 16Â½ pint-sized containers in 6 minutes, topping a previous record that Major League Eating lists as 15 pints in that much time.

The mark was set during Sunday's Prairie Farms World Ice Cream Eating Championship, which was sanctioned by Major League Eating. Sudo, who also gets a $2,000 prize for first place, joked that she'd "like to grab a sweater right now" as she took photos with fans.

This year's fair theme is the "Wonderful World of Food." Sunday was ice cream day at the fair, which runs through Aug. 20.

