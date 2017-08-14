Breaking News Bar
 
'Scandal' creator Shonda Rhimes making new shows for Netflix

Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

LOS ANGELES -- Shonda Rhimes, the creator of popular television series such as "Scandal" and "Grey's Anatomy," has signed a deal to make new shows for Netflix.

The streaming service announced late Sunday that Rhimes' Shondaland production company is moving to Netflix. Netflix wrote in a news release that Rhimes' shows "Grey's Anatomy," ''Scandal" and "How to Get Away With Murder" would continue to air on ABC.

Rhimes wrote in a statement that she was grateful to the network for giving her career a start, but she was looking forward to expanding her audience and "creative identity" with Netflix.

She wrote that she and Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos had developed a plan for the next phase of Rhimes' career. She said Netflix offered her and her team "limitless possibilities."

