Breaking News Bar
 
Pro Sports
updated: 8/13/2017 10:58 AM

Lukaku scores 2, Man United beats West Ham 4-0 in EPL

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Manchester United's Romelu Lukaku celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and West Ham United at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017.

    Manchester United's Romelu Lukaku celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and West Ham United at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017.
    Associated Press

  • Manchester United's Romelu Lukaku celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and West Ham United at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017.

    Manchester United's Romelu Lukaku celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and West Ham United at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017.
    Associated Press

 
By STEVE DOUGLAS
Associated Press
 
 

MANCHESTER, England -- Romelu Lukaku scored twice and Paul Pogba capped an ominous team display with a late long-range goal as Manchester United beat West Ham 4-0 in their opening game of the Premier League season on Sunday.

With Nemanja Matic excelling in central midfield, United looks to have a side that can seriously challenge for its first league title since 2013, Alex Ferguson's final year at the club.

Lukaku finished off a quick counterattack, sparked by Matic's closing-down of an opponent in the center circle, to put United ahead in the 33rd minute. He added a second with a header from Henrikh Mkhitaryan's free kick in the 52nd.

Substitute Anthony Martial ran onto Mkhitaryan's through-ball to slot home a third goal in the 87th and Pogba was given space to curl in from 25 meters.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account