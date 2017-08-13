Breaking News Bar
 
Pro Sports
updated: 8/13/2017 4:01 PM

Ronaldo sent off after scoring in Madrid's 3-1 win at Barca

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo, right, reacts after Referee Ricardo de Burgos shows a yellow card during the Spanish Supercup, first leg, soccer match between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017.

    Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo, right, reacts after Referee Ricardo de Burgos shows a yellow card during the Spanish Supercup, first leg, soccer match between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017.
    Associated Press

  • FC Barcelona's Gerard Pique, right, duels for the ball against Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo during the Spanish Supercup, first leg, soccer match between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017.

    FC Barcelona's Gerard Pique, right, duels for the ball against Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo during the Spanish Supercup, first leg, soccer match between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017.
    Associated Press

  • FC Barcelona's Andres Iniesta, left, fights for the ball with Real Madrid's Carvajal during the Spanish Supercup, first leg, soccer match between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017.

    FC Barcelona's Andres Iniesta, left, fights for the ball with Real Madrid's Carvajal during the Spanish Supercup, first leg, soccer match between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017.
    Associated Press

  • FC Barcelona's Gerard Pique, right, duels for the ball against Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo during the Spanish Supercup, first leg, soccer match between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017.

    FC Barcelona's Gerard Pique, right, duels for the ball against Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo during the Spanish Supercup, first leg, soccer match between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017.
    Associated Press

 
By JOSEPH WILSON
Associated Press
 
 

BARCELONA, Spain -- Cristiano Ronaldo was sent off after helping Real Madrid secure a 3-1 win at Barcelona in the first leg of the Spanish Super Cup on Sunday.

Ronaldo scored with a beautiful strike to make it 2-1 in the 80th minute and earned a yellow card for taking off his shirt to flex his muscles at Camp Nou.

Ronaldo will miss Wednesday's second leg in Madrid after being booked again just two minutes after scoring for diving in the area.

Madrid went ahead in the 50th from an own-goal by Barcelona defender Gerard Pique.

Lionel Messi equalized for Barcelona in the 77th when he converted a penalty after Luis Suarez was fouled by goalkeeper Keylor Navas.

Marco Asensio got 10-man Madrid's third goal in the 90th.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account