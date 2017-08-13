Colts owner insists Luck's slow comeback part of design

Indianapolis Colts head coach Chuck Pagano watches from the sideline during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017, in Indianapolis. Associated Press

Injured Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck watches from the sideline during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017, in Indianapolis. Associated Press

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay speaks to the media following an NFL preseason football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017, in Indianapolis. Detroit won 24-10. Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS -- When Andrew Luck returns to the playing field, Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay knows this much: His franchise quarterback will be healthy.

Following a 24-10 loss in Sunday's preseason opener, Irsay said it's still uncertain whether Luck will be ready for the Colts' regular-season opener Sept. 10 at the Rams.

For now, the Colts are content playing it safe by limiting how hard Luck is throwing, Irsay said.

Without Luck, the Colts sputtered against the Detroit Lions. They finished with 230 yards, 90 coming on the game's final series, 14 first downs and only mustered a mid-range field goal in the second quarter and a 1-yard TD plunge as time expired in the game.

