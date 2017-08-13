Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 8/13/2017 2:29 PM

HBO hackers leak episodes from upcoming season of 'Curb'

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
By TALI ARBEL and FRANK BAJAK
Associated Press
 
 

NEW YORK -- The hackers who broke into HBO's computer network have released more unaired episodes, including several from the highly anticipated return of "Curb Your Enthusiasm," which debuts in October.

The latest dump includes Sunday night's episode of "Insecure," another popular show, and what appear to be episodes of other lower-profile shows, including "Ballers," some from the unaired shows "Barry" and "The Deuce," a comedy special and other programming. They did not release episodes of HBO's ratings hit "Game of Thrones."

HBO did not immediately respond to messages.

The network acknowledged the hack in late July, and the thieves have been dribbling out stolen video and documents since then. Their intrusion has so far fallen well short of the chaos inflicted on Sony when the studio was hacked in 2014.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account