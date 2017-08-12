Breaking News Bar
 
Pro Sports
updated: 8/12/2017 10:35 AM

Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe injuries right leg

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
By ARNIE STAPLETON
Associated Press
 
 

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe has been carted off the field after injuring his right leg.

He was hurt on the second snap of team drills Saturday, quieting a festive crowd enjoying the final day of public practices. He was unable to put weight on his injured leg when he got off the cart to enter the team's facilities.

Wolfe's injury is the latest on the Broncos' defensive front, coming on the same day Billy Winn was placed on injured reserve because of his knee.

Also out are nose tackle Kyle Peko (foot) and outside linebackers Shane Ray (wrist) and Shaq Barrett (hip). None will be back until September.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account