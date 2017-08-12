Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe injuries right leg

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe has been carted off the field after injuring his right leg.

He was hurt on the second snap of team drills Saturday, quieting a festive crowd enjoying the final day of public practices. He was unable to put weight on his injured leg when he got off the cart to enter the team's facilities.

Wolfe's injury is the latest on the Broncos' defensive front, coming on the same day Billy Winn was placed on injured reserve because of his knee.

Also out are nose tackle Kyle Peko (foot) and outside linebackers Shane Ray (wrist) and Shaq Barrett (hip). None will be back until September.

