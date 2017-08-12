Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 8/12/2017 10:47 AM

Hertha keeper Jonathan Klinsmann out weeks with ankle injury

Associated Press
BERLIN -- Hertha Berlin goalkeeper Jonathan Klinsmann has been ruled out for several weeks with ligament damage in his right ankle.

The Bundesliga side says the 20-year-old Klinsmann, who joined the club in the offseason after impressing in a trial, was injured in training a few days ago, and its extent was confirmed by a scan.

Klinsmann, the son of former United States coach and Germany striker Jurgen Klinsmann, is a goalkeeper with the U.S, Under-20s.

He was last playing for University of California before he joined Hertha.

