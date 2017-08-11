Wyoming players continue to work into the mix this camp

hello

LARAMIE, Wyo. -- Wyoming products continue to work themselves into the mix this camp for the Cowboys football team.

Incoming freshman Logan Harris of Torrington has already shown enough to see some time with the first-team offense at center. Now, linebacker Ben Wisdorf is trying to become an integral part of the Cowboys' linebacker depth.

"We've kind of got a battle with two guys," head coach Craig Bohl said. "I call him 'Va.' Ryan (Gatoloai-Faupula). And also Ben Wisdorf from Cheyenne East. So we're looking at those two guys, and we'll have a chance to continue to evaluate even though we have not taken a lot of live reps. There's things we can evaluate, and then of course the scrimmage is going to be a big determining factor as well."

Wisdorf played in six games last year on special teams but did not record any statistics. He was put on scholarship in the offseason. He and Gatoloai-Faupula, a freshman, are looking to back up Cassh Maluia at weak-side linebacker.

"Camp's always a battle," Wisdorf said. "Va, a freshman, he's been pretty impressive. Cassh, he's much improved. I feel like just our whole linebacking unit, we're starting to mesh together really well. I've played with everyone, whether it be Logan (Wilson), Adam (Pilapil) or Jahmari (Moore). I've developed a pretty good relationship with all those guys.

"We want to develop some depth, because football's a violent sport. You never know when you're going to get called on. We just want to have two, three deep, just work our butts off, make each other better, coach each other, because that's just going to make us better in the long run. Deep football teams, those teams are the ones that last at the end of the year."

Wisdorf has been playing with a club on his right hand in camp because of a cut sustained while climbing a fence.

"Yeah, it was a dumb off-field incident," Wisdorf told the Casper Star-Tribune (http://bit.ly/2fyJhp0). "We're over it, we've moved past it, and we're just focused on football now. ... We had some stitches, but it's just cuts. We're all healed up. Just a little cautionary thing right now where I'll be ready to rock and roll by the time season starts."

Sheridan walk-on receiver Dontae Crow is another in-state product who has been complimented by Bohl this camp.

"Dontae Crow is starting to get some meaningful reps, which is encouraging," Bohl said.

The Cowboys have three in-state starters with Wilson (Natrona County), and tight end co-starters Josh Harshman (Natrona County) and Austin Fort (Gillette). Star Valley graduate Pahl Schwab, an offensive lineman, was also put on scholarship in the offseason.

___

Information from: Casper (Wyo.) Star-Tribune, http://www.trib.com